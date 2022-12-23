Boosie Badazz Hands Out Toys During Hometown Giveaway, Makes It 'Snow for the Kids'

Facebook Celebrity

The 40-year-old emcee, whose real name is Torence Ivy Hatch, documents the giveaway by posting videos of him jamming with a number of people during the event.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is giving back to the community ahead of Christmas. On Thursday, December 22, the Baton Rouge emcee handed out toys for kids in his hometown and made it snow for them.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared videos of him jamming with a number of people during the giveaway. He captioned the post, "CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY BIKES TOYS TURKEYS."

"EVERY YEAR WE GO CRAZY. MADE IT SNOW FOR THE KIDS N THE CITY SINCE WE NEVER SEE I #KINGOFBR," the emcee added. "ME N @mjh_themoviestar1 PREORDER WHERES MJ NOW ON BOOSIEMOVIE.Com LINES ALL THE WAY DOWN THE STREET."

The event took place just a few days after Boosie treated fans to a music video for "Rocket Man", which was dedicated to Takeoff. In the gloomy black-and-white clip, Boosie remembers the late Migos star by staring at the latter's picture while rapping about the rising number of deaths among rappers in the past few years.

"We used to be heroes/ Now they shoot us down like we free throws/ Like killing a rapper a cheat code/ (Talk that s**t) Popping perks is cooler than selling kilos/ (Talk that s**t) Women showing too much, lookin’ like cheap h*es/ And I hope you know what she know/ They gon' try to take you before you Takeoff/ Long Live Migo," Boosie spits before going into a melody where he sings, "This world makes me wanna fly like Rocketman."

Boosie dropped "Rocket Man" around two weeks after Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1. Takeoff was at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, Texas with his uncle Quavo around 2:35 A.M. when investigators said shots rang out during an afterparty attended by around 40 people.

You can share this post!