Master P Delivers Holiday Cheer With Christmas Toy Giveaway

Cover Images/Tony Forte Celebrity

The No Limit Records founder shares videos of him giving away Christmas toys to children, something that he's been doing for more than 2 decades, in his native New Orleans.

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Master P keeps his longstanding tradition of spreading joy during the holiday season. The No Limit Records founder shared on Instagram on Wednesday, December 21 videos of him giving away Christmas toys to children in his native New Orleans during an event at an area school.

In the videos, Master P treated his followers to a look at the shopping trip during which he did the Christmas gifts haul. The other video was taken from the school assembly where an auditorium full of children got to pick one of the Christmas gifts prepared by the rapper.

"I love y'all, I want y'all to enjoy yourself for the holidays," Master P said. "We got lots of toys for y'all. And we just want y'all to just have fun. Appreciate your teachers, appreciate your parents. Appreciate your counselors, your principals, the people that's around you in your life that's helping you. 'Cause it's so important. None of you guys owe me nothing, but if somebody make it, keep coming and keep giving back."

In the caption of his second video, Master P indicated that he has been giving out the Christmas gifts for more than 2 decades. "I love seeing smiles on kids faces," so he wrote. "It's the 24th year & I'm not stopping as long as I'm alive. It's a blessing to be a blessing. #louisiana."

The wholesome moment came after Master P got into a social media back-and-forth with his son Romeo Miller (Lil' Romeo). It started after Romeo calling out his father for speaking about the recent suicide of DJ Stephen "[]" Boss, but neglecting his own child's mental health struggles.

Master P eventually apologized to his son. "I love my family. If I'm wrong forgive me I'm apologizing to you. I'm still a work in progress. I came from nothing," he said.

You can share this post!