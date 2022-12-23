 

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'GUMMO' hitmaker also criticizes the double standard after he was trolled for snitching but none of the YSL associates who have accepted plea deal gets the same treatment.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine has once again weighed in on the YSL RICO case. After a sixth defendant charged in the sweeping gang indictment involving Young Thug accepted a plea deal, the New York City native questions how someone can get away from prison for alleged attempted murder and conspiracy to violate RICO act.

"15 years probation for attempted murder/ conspiracy... LMFAOO," he posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday, December 22 along with a photo of Antonio Sumlin a.k.a. Obama in court. Criticizing the double standard after he was previously heavily trolled for snitching, he penned in a separate Story, "Why everybody so quiet? When it was me everyone had something to say. LMAO. Rappers all of a sudden don't got a opinions because its yall friends."

"Probation for attempted murder is crazy. People doing more time for smoking weed. Like what," he added. After DJ Akademiks reposted his Stories, the rapper wrote in the comment section, "I'm guessing this is all part of the plan right?"

Antonio entered a negotiated guilty plea on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity. As part of his negotiated plea, Antonio was sentenced to 15 years of probation.

  Editors' Pick

Prosecutors say co-defendant Cordarius Dorsey had ordered Antonio to kill a fellow gang member who allegedly disrespected him. Cordarius, a suspected YSL leader, was sentenced to life without parole this month for the murder of Sulaiman Jalloh, a 39-year-old man who was killed in a 2019 armed robbery.

Antonio is also accused of trying to kill YFN Lucci. He allegedly sought the permission of Thug to do it and supposedly was going to get payment as well. He, however, never actually went forward with it.

Antonio is the sixth YSL crew member who has accepted a plea agreement with the D.A., following Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, Walter Murphy and Thug's brother Quantavious Grier a.k.a. Unfoonk. Gunna's lawyer has denied the snitching allegations, while Unfoonk insisted that he didn't betray his brother.

"Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh," he wrote on late Tuesday, December 20. Challenging Internet trolls to get the receipt, he added, "show me in my paper work I told on anybody lol, I'm not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support From Candace Owens Amid Tory Lanez Trial: She's the 'Victim'

'RHOSLC' Fans Convinced Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

Related Posts
6ix9ine Banned From Luxury Apartment Building in Miami Due to Weapon

6ix9ine Banned From Luxury Apartment Building in Miami Due to Weapon

6ix9ine Proposes to His New GF in Dubai

6ix9ine Proposes to His New GF in Dubai

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Shows Off New Car While Throwing Shades at Him for Buying Women Birkins

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Shows Off New Car While Throwing Shades at Him for Buying Women Birkins

6ix9ine's Ex Removes Tattoo of Him, Hazel E Says She'll Do It Next After Devon Waller Split

6ix9ine's Ex Removes Tattoo of Him, Hazel E Says She'll Do It Next After Devon Waller Split

Latest News
Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him
  • Dec 23, 2022

Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
  • Dec 23, 2022

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
  • Dec 23, 2022

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
  • Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
  • Dec 23, 2022

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues