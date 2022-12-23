6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Instagram Celebrity

The 'GUMMO' hitmaker also criticizes the double standard after he was trolled for snitching but none of the YSL associates who have accepted plea deal gets the same treatment.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine has once again weighed in on the YSL RICO case. After a sixth defendant charged in the sweeping gang indictment involving Young Thug accepted a plea deal, the New York City native questions how someone can get away from prison for alleged attempted murder and conspiracy to violate RICO act.

"15 years probation for attempted murder/ conspiracy... LMFAOO," he posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday, December 22 along with a photo of Antonio Sumlin a.k.a. Obama in court. Criticizing the double standard after he was previously heavily trolled for snitching, he penned in a separate Story, "Why everybody so quiet? When it was me everyone had something to say. LMAO. Rappers all of a sudden don't got a opinions because its yall friends."

"Probation for attempted murder is crazy. People doing more time for smoking weed. Like what," he added. After DJ Akademiks reposted his Stories, the rapper wrote in the comment section, "I'm guessing this is all part of the plan right?"

Antonio entered a negotiated guilty plea on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity. As part of his negotiated plea, Antonio was sentenced to 15 years of probation.

Prosecutors say co-defendant Cordarius Dorsey had ordered Antonio to kill a fellow gang member who allegedly disrespected him. Cordarius, a suspected YSL leader, was sentenced to life without parole this month for the murder of Sulaiman Jalloh, a 39-year-old man who was killed in a 2019 armed robbery.

Antonio is also accused of trying to kill YFN Lucci. He allegedly sought the permission of Thug to do it and supposedly was going to get payment as well. He, however, never actually went forward with it.

Antonio is the sixth YSL crew member who has accepted a plea agreement with the D.A., following Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, Walter Murphy and Thug's brother Quantavious Grier a.k.a. Unfoonk. Gunna's lawyer has denied the snitching allegations, while Unfoonk insisted that he didn't betray his brother.

"Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh," he wrote on late Tuesday, December 20. Challenging Internet trolls to get the receipt, he added, "show me in my paper work I told on anybody lol, I'm not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings."

