Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support From Candace Owens Amid Tory Lanez Trial: She's the 'Victim'

The Hot Girl Meg is also applauded by the conservative speaker for being tough and courageous after suffering 'something obviously traumatic' and 'being surrounded by absolute vultures.'

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has found support in conservative political commentator Candace Owens amid a felony assault trial against Tory Lanez. Candace defended the Houston hottie in a new episode of her podcast.

In the Wednesday, December 21 episode of her podcast show, Candace empathized with the Hot Girl Meg over the mocking and lack of support she's seemingly received since the July 2020 incident. The political pundit first described the story as "horrified" before giving her two cents on the case.

Candace called out the no-snitching code and slammed Tory. "What is playing out with Megan Thee Stallion in her real life, not in just her performance life, is one of the most hideous things I've ever seen," she opined. "The fact that the person that's behind that has not been canceled is incredible to me."

After laying out an account of the night Megan was shot, Candace continued, "Now, I know we live in a world where violence is our words and silence is violence." She further stressed, "This is real violence. This is real physical violence. The worst kind of violence that you can ever imagine between a man and a woman. You are talking about someone who just shot a person."

"So what happens next?" Candace added. "Well there's a lot of speculation, articles ran, people didn't know what happened, but I'll tell you what happened online. Megan was mocked by women and men alike, particularly in black culture. They couldn't believe that this situation happened, they think it's funny that she got shot in the foot and had to get surgery performed. You're not seeing a whole bunch of people that are calling Tory Lanez out for this violence. No."

Candace then pointed out, "This woman is a victim." She explained her perspective, "Something happened in that car. I don't think she shot herself in the foot and decided to go to the hospital, but it's amazing what then transpired right because of this let's call 'no snitching culture.' "

Near the end of her podcast, Candace said, "I can't imagine being Megan Thee Stallion at this moment. I can't imagine it. I can't imagine having suffered something so obviously traumatic and being surrounded by absolute vultures."

The episode came amid closing arguments in the trial. Once closing arguments have wrapped, jurors are expected to be given approximately 47 items of evidence, including audio of the 911 call, home security footage featuring the gunshots and videos of Megan on the ground. Tory is still awaiting his fate as to whether he will be found guilty as a verdict is expected in the coming days.

