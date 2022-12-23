'RHOSLC' Fans Convinced Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

Instagram/Bravo TV

Heather sports a hefty shiner on her left eye that's swollen following a wild night in San Diego during the ladies' trip but refuses to say what happened and who did that to her.

AceShowbiz - Jen Shah is the one who gives her "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" co-star Heather Gay the black eye, at least that's what fans think. Heather sported a hefty shiner on her left eye that was swollen following a wild night in San Diego during the ladies' trip. Heather also had scratches on her arms and back.

Heather later texted Jen, who showed concern when she saw Heather's injuries. However, Jen immediately agreed to help her friend come up with "a good cover story," with the Beauty Lab founder saying, "I don't wanna get anyone in trouble, Jen. So that's why I need you to help me figure out if someone wants to talk about what really happened last night."

The 40-year-old went on to toggling between saying that she didn't know what happened and teasing that she did actually know but wouldn't say it. "We're not sure what happened last night, but we know things got a little rough," Heather told her co-stars. "I think we all know what happened, I just think we don't wanna talk about it."

While Jen didn't engage in any group conversation about the black eye, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose looked genuinely worried about Heather. "You look like somebody clocked you," Barlow said. Heather responded, "Well, maybe somebody did, and they don't wanna talk about it."

Meanwhile, she played coy during her confessionals. When asked whom she was "trying to protect," Heather simply said, "Myself."

As for Whitney, she strongly denied attacking Heather. Instead, she hypothesized during her own confessional, "I would think it was Jen. Like, what if Heather ticked off Jen, and Jen hit her? Does she think this is gonna be bad for her trial?"

Fans appeared to agree with Whitney. Some others noted that Heather kept sticking up for Jen even after the latter pleaded guilty to her federal case. "If we ever find out who caused Heather's black eye, it will be after Jen's sentencing…and that's a big IF," one fan wrote. "For argument's sake, let's say Heather did this to herself somehow," the fan added, "it's causing FAR more damage to Jen by acting like she doesn't 'want to get anyone in trouble' vs just saying what happened."

The fan claimed that while they've heard a "theory" claiming "an injection from Heather's spa caused this," they noted that "Heather won't say bc she wants to protect her brand." She added, "Do you think Jen would put her neck out for Heather's spa when even the insinuation that Jen could've done this could impact her sentence? Jen would throw Beauty Lab under the bus so fast if she knew that to be the cause."

"Let's say Jen truly doesn't know how it happened, don't you think she'd be asking over and over what happened vs actively working with Heather to make something up?" the person continued, before pointing to Shah's "guilty AF body language."

Echoing the sentiment, someone else said on Twitter, "the only person in this friend group that would physically beat the crap out of [Gay] is Jen Shah, and until she unequivocally denies it, then it's Jen Shah!" One other wrote, "We all no [sic] it was Jen who clocked her."

