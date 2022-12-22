Billie Eilish Treats Fans to Pics From 21st Birthday Party Featuring Her Idol Justin Bieber

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Happier Than Ever' makes use of her social media platform to share photos from her holiday-themed star-studded birthday bash in Los Angeles on December 18.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is still in that birthday mood. The "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker has finally treated her fans to photos from her 21st star-studded birthday party. One of the photos featured her idol, Justin Bieber.

On Thursday, December 22, the chart-topping songstress made use of her Instagram page to share a series of pictures from the bash. In the first image, fans could barely see her face as the flash brightened the picture, but it was clear enough to see that the singer, clad in a racy Santa outfit, putting her arms on her hip. The following slide showed her, still in the same pose, smiling.

In the third photo, Billie uploaded a picture from a photo booth that saw her posing alongside her idol Justin, his wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, whose only eyebrows were visible. In the said image, Billie kissed The Neighbourhood frontman's kiss, while Justin, who had some stars on his face, pressed his face against his wife's forehead. Wh

The photo carousel also featured a cute photo of Billie and Jesse posing in front of alphabet balloons that formed the words, "HAPPY 21ST BIRTHDAY". Jesse matched Billie's outfit by wearing a red sweater over a white T-shirt and dark green pants. In the note accompanying the post, Billie left a series of love with fire emojis and wrapped presents icons.

Billie is a die-hard Belieber. Billie first met Justin in person at Coachella in 2019. Since then, they have had a healthy friendship. Last week, Justin and his wife Hailey attended Billie's sold-out concert at Inglewood, California's Kia Forum. In a video circulating online, the couple was seen singing "Happy Birthday" to Billie.

Then over the weekend, Justin and Hailey attended Billie's holiday-themed birthday party in Los Angeles. In addition to Justin and Hailey, Billie's brother FINNEAS, Kendall Jenner, Avril Lavigne, Doja Cat, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Lauren Jauregui, Noah Cyrus, Eric Andre and Skylar Astin were seen at the bash.

