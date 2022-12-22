Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'

Instagram Celebrity

There's reportedly some jealousy lingering amongst the 'Family Feud' host's biological and adopted children over Lori, who has been taking the spotlight with her love life.

AceShowbiz - Steve Harvey may have been hosting "Family Feud" for over a decade now, but he seems clueless when dealing with a real family feud. The comedian is reportedly going "crazy" with behind-the-scenes drama in his blended family.

According to Radar Online, there is growing tension among the talk show host's blended family over his adopted daughter Lori Harvey's popularity. A source says some jealousy is lingering amongst the siblings over the model, who has been taking the spotlight with her high-profile love life.

Steve has seven children in total. He shares twins Bradi and Karli as well as son Broderick with his first wife Marcia. Steve also has son Wynton with ex and second wife Mary Shackelford, while he adopted his current wife Marjorie's children, Morgan, Jason and Lori.

"Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider dishes on the family dynamic. "They're driving him crazy!" The source adds, "He did the right thing adopting Marjorie's kids and loves them like his own, but there's a lot of dissension among the blended Harvey clan."

But that's not all as Steve's wife and exes reportedly "butt heads" at times because she "rules the roost" at the Harvey abode. As to how the 65-year-old is dealing with the issue, the source spills, "His way of handling it has been to throw money at them, buy them gifts or just go into another room to chomp on a cigar, but it's not working."

Despite the right, the Harvey clan is expected to have a "very merry holiday season" and to put any differences aside since they are family at the end of the day.

Lori recently made headlines with her dating rumors with Damson Idris. After they were caught on a dinner date in West Hollywood last weekend, the "Snowfall" actor further fueled the speculation by posting Lori's Essence cover on his Instagram Story.

