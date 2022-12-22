 

Teresa Giudice Shares Advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley Ahead of Prison Sentences

In a new interview, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said that the couple needs to 'stand strong' before they begin their respective prison sentences.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice sent support to Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley ahead of their prison sentences. In a new interview, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star said that the couple needs to "stand strong" before they begin their respective prison sentences.

On Tuesday, December 20, Teresa was asked if she had any advice for the "Chrisley Knows Best" star as they get ready to turn themselves in. The Bravo personality, who was in jail for 11 months in a fraud case, told TMZ that it was important to keep "manifesting."

The 50-year-old advised them to "stand strong for their family and manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out." She continued, "Just to be strong for their children."

"It's going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it … but they have to stay connected to their children and make it work," she added. Teresa also noted that having her children visit "every week" played a huge role in keeping the family connected throughout her trying time.

However, it was hard to fully rely on the family while in jail as she said, "The thing is my children were young … but based on their schedule, at least, go once a month." At such time, Teresa suggested the pair find different things to pass the time, such as exercising, manifesting, doing yoga or even writing a book.

According to court documents, Todd and Julie had been ordered to begin their prison sentences in January. A motion filed by the U.S. Marshal's Office on Monday, December 13 stated that the disgraced reality stars must report to their respective Florida institutions on January 17.

Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in federal custody, will serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Meanwhile, Julie will spend her seven-year sentence about two hours away from her husband at the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. It is considered a "medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," per the prison's website.

In June, the reality stars were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The Chrisleys were also convicted of several tax crimes, including trying to defraud the IRS. Throughout the trial, they maintained their innocence and subsequently filed to appeal their sentencing.

