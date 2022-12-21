Latto Given Key to Clayton County and Her Own Day While Giving $250K in Gifts for Holidays

Instagram Celebrity

Elated by the achievements, the female rapper gushes on Instagram, 'I got the key to the county at my 2nd annual 'Christmas in Clayco' put on by my foundation 'Win Some Give Some'!!!!'

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) had something to celebrate recently. The "Big Energy" raptress was honored with a key to the city of her hometown, Clayco and presented with her own day in Clayton County, Georgia on December 18.

Latto received the recognition while giving back more than $250,000 in gifts. The donations include Christmas dinner, gifts and necessities for more than 500 local families such as TVs, bikes, toy cars as well as turkeys.

"Our kids love her, the commissioners love her, and this is a collaboration that has been great for the community and for the children in Clayton County Public Schools," Clayton County commissioner Alieka Anderson said at the event. "I want them to see the spirit of giving."

"When you give, it reciprocates back to you," Alieka added. "What we tell our kids in Clayton County is that you can go and be anything you want to be, and Latto is a great example of that."

Elated by the achievements, Latto gushed on Instagram, "I got the key to the county at my 2nd annual 'Christmas in Clayco' put on by my foundation 'Win Some Give Some'!!!!" She continued, "OH ANDDD 12/18 is officially Latto Day in Clayton County!! Huge thank you to the county commissioners, @staceyabrams , my team, and boss lady @mshannahkang."

Meanwhile, in a statement to PEOPLE, the female rapper shared, "I feel like I owe my success to Clayco, so this means so much to me." She then noted, "I'm committed to using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of Clayton County youth."

