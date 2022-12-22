Rick Ross Spoils His BM Briana With Icy Chain Despite Pretty Vee Romance

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross has left fans confused with his relationship status. Just a month after Pretty Vee confirmed her romance with the "Aston Martin Music" rapper, he gave surprised his baby mama Briana Camille with icy chain.

Taking to Instagram Story, Briana shared a video of the emcee putting the jewel around her neck. The rap star even gave her a sweet kiss on her cheek as she flashed a wide smile.

"Give me my roses and hearts while im here!thse kids be kicking my butt! Fres start just figuring oout this coparenting thing," the entrepreneur wrote on the top of the footage. "PS u still aint getting none so dont even think About it @richforever."

Many couldn't help but react to the clip. "Kinda convenient this comes after the interview where Pretty Vee seemly confirms she dating Rick Ross but I'm a throw it back one time," one person in particular commented.

"Soon as Vee said they a couple Here comes the Baby momma," another individual penned. "So him and Pretty Vee aint a thing? Or is his getting his Love aka Diddy on?" someone else asked.

