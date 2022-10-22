Madonna Earns Backlash Over Bizarre Circumcision Confession

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The 64-year-old 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker is accused of trying to stay relevant and seeking attention after making baffling confession about her private parts.

Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna has been using social media as a medium to get candid on everything about her personal life and she has just posted new eyebrow-raising posts. The 64-year-old singer has taken to her Instagram Story to make a bizarre circumcision confession.

On Thursday, October 20, the "Like a Virgin" songstress wrote over a plain background, "I have a confession to make [prayer hand emoji]." She followed it up with a picture of her holding a wine glass with her colorfully-painted nails.

Madonna made a bizarre confession on her Stories.

Another photo shows her taking a sip from the glass, while the third one sees her bending towards her phone's camera. The next shot features her in the same position with her removing her sheer blue skirt and putting it around her head.

Over the images, Madge declared, "I was not circumsized," which doesn't make any sense since it's a surgery to remove the foreskin from a baby boy's penis.

The 64-year-old singer said she 'was not circumsized.'

Following Madonna's bizarre posts, many have questioned the singer's intention in making the confession. "Ever notice people like Madonna who are no longer in the spotlight due to age or whatever reason NEED IT? SUDDENLY they change sexual preference,say something OUTRAGEOUS like bombing the White House or just ANYTHING to get BACK to people paying ANY kind of attention to them?" one person reacted on Twitter.

Others accused the Queen of Pop of trying to stay "relevant," with one tweeting, "This is what desperation, to stay young and relevant looks like, kids." Some similar comments read, "Madonna. Is. Irrelevant," "Anything to stay relevant," and "Still trying to remain relevant. It must hurt that we've moved on and no longer care what she thinks."

Someone blasted Madonna, "More gender confusion from Liberal Hollywood Loonies," as another added, "Holy crap she looks bizarre." A baffled user asked, "What dafuq does that even mean," while a concerned fan said, "I am concerned. Madonna is acting strange even for madonna." Someone else called her out as a "Depraved human being."

Prior to this, Madonna made a jaw-dropping confession about her sexuality. In an October 9 post, she appeared to come out as gay through a TikTok video. In the clip, Madonna, who sported her new pink hair, aimed to throw a pair of hot pink underwear in the garbage. The words "If I miss, I'm Gay," then flashed across the screen as she threw and failed to sink the underwear into the open garbage can. She then threw her hands up in acceptance and playfully turned away from the camera, hand on hip.

Many, however, were not convinced that she is gay and accused her of "queer-baiting" with the post.