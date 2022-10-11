Madonna Hit With Queer-Baiting Accusation After Coming Out TikTok Video

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker has also been accused of seeking attention after she appeared to come out as bisexual when joining a new trend on the video-sharing platform.

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna apparently has left fans utterly disappointed. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop was accused of "queer-baiting" after she seemingly came out as bisexual when joining a new TikTok trend.

The "Like a Virgin" hitmaker posted the said coming out video on Sunday, October 9 and she has since been attacked on social media by some of her fans, who have taken offense after playfully hinting at her sexual orientation in a new viral trend.

Many social media users accused Madonna of "queer-baiting," a PR stunt in which celebrities imply they are members of the LGBTQ+ community without acting on it. One person wrote, "Madonna queer baiting for relevance in 2022 is not something I expected."

"Madonna is not gay. She just wants attention," a second slammed Madonna. A separate person opined, "They doing this to reignite their career, attention seeking. Madonna is not gay and never was," while someone else blasted the pop star, "Madonna is gay now? That doesn't at all seem like desperate attention-seeking." Another added, "Madonna in her old age continues to seek validation from young people, stay relevant and seeking attention comes out as gay.. there I fixed it for you."

In the aforementioned video, Madonna, who sported her new pink hair, aimed to throw a pair of hot pink underwear in the garbage. The words "If I miss, I'm Gay," then flashed across the screen as she threw and failed to sink the underwear into the open garbage can. She then threw her hands up in acceptance and playfully turned away from the camera, hand on hip.

The TikTok post arrived after Madonna was spotted kissing rapper Tokischa while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week. The pair were also sharing a passionate kiss in a music video for their collaboration "Hung Up on Tokischa" and during a Pride event over the summer.

After sparking romance rumors, Tokischa stressed that she and the "Vogue" songstress are simply "friends with kissing." She insisted, "No, we are friends. With kissing. Her breath smells so good! I did this song that talks about how I have this best friend and we kiss."

Tokischa further pointed out that there's nothing "sexual" about their bond. "We were in the mic recording and all of a sudden we were kissing already, and it's like, it's so natural for both of us," the femcee recalled. "We just kiss, just like talking... It's not something that is, like, 'Oh, we are so sexual...' It's more like a vibe."