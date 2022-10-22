HBO 'Disappointed' After 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale Leaks

HBO Max TV

In a statement, the premium cabler claims that it's 'disappointed' that the tenth episode of the hit series has leaked only two days before it is set to air on HBO on Sunday, October 23.

AceShowbiz - Two days before "House of the Dragon" season finale airs on HBO on Sunday, October 23, the 10th episode of the hit series leaked online on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the network, the leak seemingly came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

In response to the leak, HBO shared a statement to Variety in which the network acknowledged that "the tenth episode of 'House of the Dragon' has been posted on illegal torrent sites." The statement added, "It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region."

HBO claimed that it "is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet." The premium cabler went on to say, "We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."

While it marks the first leak for "House of the Dragon", its original series "Game of Thrones" previously fell victim to leaks especially in its final season. In season 8, episodes appeared on both illegal sites and on legitimate platforms such as DirecTV Now and Amazon Prime Video's German platform ahead of their scheduled airings.

Before the Emmy-winning series aired its series finale in May 2019, some fans also already knew how the series would conclude its story after eight-season run. It was reported that the spoilers for the series finale emerged in a since-deleted post on Reddit.

Meanwhile, fans can expect the civil war between the Targaryens a.k.a. The Dance of the Dragons to unravel in "House of the Dragon" season finale. In its trailer, Rhaenys Targaryen is seen warning Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen that "The Greens are coming" for her and her children after Aegon's ascension to the Iron Throne in the wake of King Viserys death. Dragons are also featured flying, spitting fire and roaring as it teases the tense fight in the finale.

Titled "The Black Queen", season finale of "House of the Dragon" will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday at 9 P.M.