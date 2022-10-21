 

Amy Schumer Praises Instagram and Twitter for Blocking Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Amy Schumer Praises Instagram and Twitter for Blocking Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
Instagram/HYPEBEAST
Celebrity

The 'Trainwreck' actress joins the stars who call out the 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' hitmaker as she insists it's 'completely unacceptable' to spread hate.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has put Kanye West on blast for his "hateful" anti-Semitic comments. Explaining that it should be "completely unacceptable" to spread hate, the "I Feel Pretty" star insisted people are right to call out the "Stronger" rapper for his recent remarks - including a tweet earlier this month in which he said he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."

"I think we have to make it completely unacceptable to spread hate online. I think we have to call it like it is. Kanye is anti-Semitic. These comments are hateful," she told E! News.

The 41-year-old star praised Twitter and Instagram for blocking Kanye's access to the platforms in the wake of his comments as she thinks they should be used to spread positive messages, not hurtful comments.

  See also...

She added, "It's important because it'll just spread like it did before. I think anti-Semitism and hating Jews is, like, something that's really weirdly acceptable in our country. So, I want to use my voice to say stop it and also to talk about the Iranian women and what's going on there and just lift their voices up because we're all one."

As well as his controversial social media posts, Kanye recently appeared on the "Drink Champs" podcast and targeted "Jewish media" and "Jewish Zionists," claiming Jewish people have "owned" the "Black voice" and that "the Jewish community, especially in the music industry" will "take us and milk us till we die."

Kanye initially doubled down on his comments when he appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" this week, declaring, "No, absolutely not" - and, when Piers asked if he knew the comments were racist, Kanye replied, "Yes, that's why I said it... I fought fire with fire. I'm not here to get hosed down."

But later in the show the 45-year-old rapper offered an apology, admitting, "I will say, I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the DEFCON... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I'm sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. Hurt people hurt people - and I was hurt."

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle Blasted by More 'Deal or No Deal' Models Over 'Bimbo' Comments

Khloe Kardashian Begs Instagram Not to Ban Her, Insists She Shows No Nipples in Video
Related Posts
Amy Schumer Finds Sharing 'Vulnerable, Darkest' Moments of Her Life 'Therapeutic'

Amy Schumer Finds Sharing 'Vulnerable, Darkest' Moments of Her Life 'Therapeutic'

Amy Schumer Slammed for Not Commenting on NY Shooting After Saying She's Traumatized by Oscars Slap

Amy Schumer Slammed for Not Commenting on NY Shooting After Saying She's Traumatized by Oscars Slap

Amy Schumer Gets Playful Makeover as She Channels Inner Kardashian

Amy Schumer Gets Playful Makeover as She Channels Inner Kardashian

Amy Schumer Cancels Performance at 'Netflix Is a Joke' Festival After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Amy Schumer Cancels Performance at 'Netflix Is a Joke' Festival After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'