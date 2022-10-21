 

Khloe Kardashian Begs Instagram Not to Ban Her, Insists She Shows No Nipples in Video

Khloe Kardashian Begs Instagram Not to Ban Her, Insists She Shows No Nipples in Video
Instagram
Celebrity

Khloe claims she did not violate Instagram rules because she donned pasties under her see-through top in a new video she has just uploaded on the social media platform.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has pleaded with Instagram bosses not to ban her after she posted a video of herself wearing a see-through top. "By the way, these are not my nipples. These are nipple covers," she explained while speaking in the clip.

On the social media site, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a clip which showed her shooting a secret project for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme brand and, in the video, she was seen wearing a sheer sparkly top - but Khloe made it clear she was protecting her modesty with nipple covers.

Khloe went on to beg bosses of the site not to punish her over the video - insisting it doesn't break their no-nudity clause. She added, "Everyone, stay calm. Instagram, don't ban me. Carry on. Nipple Covers."

  See also...

It comes after Khloe admitted she's considering having a boob job. Speaking on a new episode of the family's reality TV show "The Kardashians", Khloe was seen visiting her mum Kris Jenner as she recovered form hip surgery and revealed she is thinking about going under the knife.

Khloe told her mum, "I am really contemplating getting my boobs done - it is something I think about all the time." Kris then interjected, "Oh, let's do it together! ... Is that weird, mother/daughter boob jobs?" and Khloe replied, "I don't know what's weird anymore."

Khloe then further explained her desire for a boob job in an interview to camera, adding, "I am wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now. And I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want a fuller - like, when you see me in a bikini, I don't have cleavage. Like, my sisters have ample cleavage!"

You can share this post!

Amy Schumer Praises Instagram and Twitter for Blocking Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

David Beckham Launches $20M Lawsuit Against Mark Wahlberg's Fitness Company
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian 'Contemplating' Getting Boob Job After Looking at Her Sisters

Khloe Kardashian 'Contemplating' Getting Boob Job After Looking at Her Sisters

Khloe Kardashian in 'Healing Process' After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face

Khloe Kardashian in 'Healing Process' After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face

Khloe Kardashian Insists It Will Hurt Her More If She Holds Grudge Against Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Insists It Will Hurt Her More If She Holds Grudge Against Tristan Thompson

Report: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Secretly Engaged for 9 Months Before Paternity Lawsuit

Report: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Secretly Engaged for 9 Months Before Paternity Lawsuit

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'