Cara Delevingne Looks Healthy and Glowing on Red Carpet After Concerning Sightings

Last month, the model/actress sparked concern over her well-being after her erratic public appearances and her absence from an event during New York Fashion Week.

Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne is looking better than ever. The 30-year-old model/actress looks healthy and glowing while attending the Fremantle Photocall after sparking concerns over her well-being following her disheveled public appearances.

On Monday, October 17, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress hit the red carpet at the event as part of the MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France. For the night, she donned a black strapless cut-out minidress.

Cara paired her elegant ensemble with matching pointed-toe pumps and a simple gold necklace. The former Victoria's Secret Angel's caramel-colored hair was styled in loose curls that cascaded down her shoulders, while her makeup was a combination of smokey eyes and a nude lip.

This marks Cara's second public appearance since sparking concern over her health and well-being. Late last month, the "Paper Towns" leading lady was dressed to the nines for a Paris Fashion Week event that debuted designs from her Cara Loves Karl collaboration with Chanel's late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld. However, she was MIA from the collection's launch party at New York Fashion Week the week before.

Concerns over Cara's well-being elevated after her erratic public appearances. In September, Cara appeared unable to control her body movements while she was at Van Nuys Airport. At the time, the shoeless model was seen on the phone, bending over, dropping her phone and walking around looking very jittery.

Not stopping there, Cara was also snapped looking unhealthy when taking drops of an unknown liquid and smoking while sitting in her car. A few minutes later, she stopped at a sex shop and browsed racks of dildos and vibrators for about 30 minutes on Melrose Ave.

Adding even more concern were the photos of Cara's "Suicide Squad" co-star Margot Robbie, who was caught wiping away her tears after she left Cara's house in West Hollywood on September 12. That same day, Cara's sister Poppy Delevingne also visited the property. The 36-year-old reportedly left in a black SUV, looking sad and upset.