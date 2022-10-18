 

First Look at Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' Unveiled

First Look at Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' Unveiled
MGM/Barry Wetcher
Movie

The Adonis Creed depicter, who is pulling double duty as director for the third film, takes to Instagram to share first official posters featuring his character and Majors' Anderson Dame.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan is returning as Adonis "Donnie" Creed in one of the first official posters of "Creed III". Making its way out via social media, the poster features the fictional boxer sitting in the corner of the ring shirtless with his boxing gloves on.

Jordan also posted on his Instagram page on Monday, October 17 another poster giving the first look at Jonathan Majors as Anderson Dame. Seemingly sitting at the opposite end of the boxing ring, he looks like a fierce opponent for Creed.

The two posters feature different taglines, which read, "You can't run... …from your past," when they are put together. The posters additionally mention the release date of the movie, which is on March 3, 2023.

  See also...

Jordan takes a double duty for the third "Creed" movie. In addition to reprising his titular role, he serves as director, with Ryan Coogler, who directed the first movie, still attached as executive producer. The upcoming movie also marks the first feature in the "Rocky" franchise without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky. Keenan Coogler penned the script, sharing the credits with Zach Baylin.

Plot details are still scarce, but Majors recently dished on his body transformation for his role. "There are certain reasons you build your body," he explained to Men's Health. "Dame's body was built from loss. He had lost something, and that hole is what made him work the way he worked. When you see Dame's body, you go, 'Oh, that makes sense.' You don't look like that and be happy with life."

Besides Jordan and Majors, "Creed III" also stars Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers, and Florian Munteanu returning as Viktor Drago. Furthermore, Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent and Canelo Alvarez have been cast in undisclosed roles.

You can share this post!

Adele and Rich Paul Beaming During Double Date Night With Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK Blast Erika Jayne Over Split Prediction

Related Posts
'Creed 3' Release Date Pushed Back by Four Months

'Creed 3' Release Date Pushed Back by Four Months

Michael B. Jordan: There's Always Respect and Love for Stallone Despite His Absence From 'Creed 3'

Michael B. Jordan: There's Always Respect and Love for Stallone Despite His Absence From 'Creed 3'

Sylvester Stallone Won't Return for 'Creed 3'

Sylvester Stallone Won't Return for 'Creed 3'

Michael B. Jordan Officially Confirms Double Duty as Director and Lead Star for 'Creed 3'

Michael B. Jordan Officially Confirms Double Duty as Director and Lead Star for 'Creed 3'

Most Read
Robbie Coltrane Got Emotional as He Discussed 'Harry Potter' Legacy and Co-Stars Before Death
Movie

Robbie Coltrane Got Emotional as He Discussed 'Harry Potter' Legacy and Co-Stars Before Death

Brad Pitt Insecure About His Butt While Filming Sex Scene With Geena Davis

Brad Pitt Insecure About His Butt While Filming Sex Scene With Geena Davis

Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Producer for New Movie 'Causeway' to Protect Director's Creative Freedom

Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Producer for New Movie 'Causeway' to Protect Director's Creative Freedom

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Godson Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Godson Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career

Bill Skarsgard Keen to Cross Genres With 'John Wick 4' Role After String of Horror Movies

Bill Skarsgard Keen to Cross Genres With 'John Wick 4' Role After String of Horror Movies

Eddie Redmayne Explains Why He Often Found His Acting Performances Lacking

Eddie Redmayne Explains Why He Often Found His Acting Performances Lacking

'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Says the Whole Cast Would Return for a Sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Says the Whole Cast Would Return for a Sequel

'Halloween Ends' Slays the Competition on Its Box Office Debut

'Halloween Ends' Slays the Competition on Its Box Office Debut

'Knives Out' Director Outs Daniel Craig's Character in 'Glass Onion'

'Knives Out' Director Outs Daniel Craig's Character in 'Glass Onion'

Alexandra Daddario Tapped for 'I Wish You All the Best'

Alexandra Daddario Tapped for 'I Wish You All the Best'

Jonathan Majors and Destin Daniel Cretton Are Already in Talks About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Jonathan Majors and Destin Daniel Cretton Are Already in Talks About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Rachel Zegler Fires Back at Criticisms Over Politically-Correct Updates on New 'Snow White' Movie

Rachel Zegler Fires Back at Criticisms Over Politically-Correct Updates on New 'Snow White' Movie

Harrison Ford Joining the MCU as This Familiar Character

Harrison Ford Joining the MCU as This Familiar Character