First Look at Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' Unveiled

MGM/Barry Wetcher Movie

The Adonis Creed depicter, who is pulling double duty as director for the third film, takes to Instagram to share first official posters featuring his character and Majors' Anderson Dame.

Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan is returning as Adonis "Donnie" Creed in one of the first official posters of "Creed III". Making its way out via social media, the poster features the fictional boxer sitting in the corner of the ring shirtless with his boxing gloves on.

Jordan also posted on his Instagram page on Monday, October 17 another poster giving the first look at Jonathan Majors as Anderson Dame. Seemingly sitting at the opposite end of the boxing ring, he looks like a fierce opponent for Creed.

The two posters feature different taglines, which read, "You can't run... …from your past," when they are put together. The posters additionally mention the release date of the movie, which is on March 3, 2023.

Jordan takes a double duty for the third "Creed" movie. In addition to reprising his titular role, he serves as director, with Ryan Coogler, who directed the first movie, still attached as executive producer. The upcoming movie also marks the first feature in the "Rocky" franchise without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky. Keenan Coogler penned the script, sharing the credits with Zach Baylin.

Plot details are still scarce, but Majors recently dished on his body transformation for his role. "There are certain reasons you build your body," he explained to Men's Health. "Dame's body was built from loss. He had lost something, and that hole is what made him work the way he worked. When you see Dame's body, you go, 'Oh, that makes sense.' You don't look like that and be happy with life."

Besides Jordan and Majors, "Creed III" also stars Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers, and Florian Munteanu returning as Viktor Drago. Furthermore, Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent and Canelo Alvarez have been cast in undisclosed roles.