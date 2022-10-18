 

Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK Blast Erika Jayne Over Split Prediction

The 'Pretty Mess' singer previously suggested that her 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-star and her husband will be the next Bravo couple to divorce.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dorit Kemsley has fired back at her "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Erika Jayne after the latter suggested that Dorit and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley will be the next Bravo couple to divorce. The Kemsleys didn't mince their words while responding to the matter.

"Misery loves company," Dorit commented on a fan's video of Erika making the statement during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Sunday, October 16. During her appearance, Erika was asked, "What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to splitsville next?" To that, she replied, "Dorit and PK."

Meanwhile, Dorit went on to write in the Monday comment, "What else can j [sic] say Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are."

  See also...

Dorit's husband also responded to Erika's claims in an Instagram post. "Erika Jayne thought her husband [Thomas Girardi] was innocent She thought the ankle is more important than the brain She thought she should keep the earrings Now She thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up …. Here's a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking!" the businessman wrote.

Many of PK and Dorit's fans showed agreement in the comments section. "Erika believed it was snowing in Pasadena," one user commented. Another one, meanwhile, said, "GET HER PK!!!!!!" Among those who commented on PK's post was Erika herself. Defending herself, the "Pretty Mess" singer wrote, "When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking.."

Erika's claims about Dorit and PK's marriage came after it was rumored that the Beverly Beach founder had an affair with Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky. Dorit shut down the rumors during her September appearance on "WWHL".

"I mean, what do you think I feel? Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it," Dorit said in the September 21 episode. "It's something that strikes a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle, and I, we're friends together and it is such a nothing, and to have someone start those vile rumors, it's gross. But you don't want to give air to it but I think anybody can understand it's just annoying as F."

