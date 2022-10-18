Chinese Kitty Addresses Lil Baby Dating Rumors as He's Seemingly Pissed Off by Her Post

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Drip Too Hard' emcee appears to shade his rumored fling for sharing a video from their bowling date, the socialite insists 'ain't nothing going on' between them.

AceShowbiz - Chinese Kitty a.k.a. Taylor Hing is putting the brakes on rumors surrounding her relationship with Lil Baby. After causing reports to swirl that she might be dating the Grammy Award-winning artist, the socialite has now shut down the speculation.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 16, the reality TV star clarified, "Lol ain't nothing going on but some innocent bowling at his album release party," while reposting the initial flirtatious-but-edited clip. Blasting the internet for spreading the dating rumors, she added, "Smh. The editing for the narrative is crazy."

In the clip which Kitty originally posted over the weekend, she and Baby were playing bowling together. After throwing the ball, she waited for the results of her roll as Baby was watching a few steps next to her. Kitty then turned back toward the camera while the hip-hop star walked closely with her as they shared sweet smiles.

Baby later appeared to blast her for sharing the video as he shared an audio clip of his song "Not Finished". In the track lifted off his recent album "It's Only Me", he raps, "She post a picture without my permission, got me in some s**t, man, these women is wild/ She f**kin' n***as, but think I don't know, that s**t really a joke man, lil' mama's a clown."

Baby was previously romantically linked to Saweetie after her split from Quavo. At the time, it was reported that the "My Turn" spitter took the "Icy Girl" hitmaker on a $100,000 shopping spree. He, however, shut down the claims as he appeared to take a shot at Quavo on "Stand on It". On the song, he raps, "I don't want your b***h, we can't swap out (Swap out)/ They ain't on s**t, tell 'em to pop out (Pop out)."

The 27-year-old also seemingly slammed Saweetie for posting a picture that fueled their dating rumors with the song "Not Finished".