New Couple Alert? Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty Caught Enjoying a Bowling Date

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty a.k.a. Taylor Hing have sparked romance rumors after they were caught spending time together. Over the weekend, the "Do We Have A Problem?" rapper and the socialite enjoyed a bowling date together.

Giving fans a look at the outing was Kitty. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a video of her approaching the lane to throw her ball. While she waited for the results of her roll, Baby was watching a few steps next to her.

Kitty then turned back toward the camera. Her rumored boyfriend then walked closely with her as they shared sweet smiles. The clip, however, has been removed.

Baby was previously linked romantically to Saweetie after she split from Quavo. It's also rumored that Baby took her on a $100,000 shopping spree. Responding to the speculation, the Migos star said in an Instagram Story post, "Ain't trippin we can swap it out!"

Baby has shut down the claims. He even took a shot at Quavo on two songs off his new album, "It' Only Me", which was released on Friday, October 14. On the track "Stand on It", he raps the lines, "I don't want your b***h, we can't swap out (Swap out)/ They ain't on s**t, tell 'em to pop out (Pop out)."

On the second song in question, "Not Finished", fans are convinced Baby is addressing the aforementioned rumors that he was seeing Saweetie after Quavo. Specifically, a picture Saweetie posted that implied they were together.

"She post a picture without my permission/ Got me in some s**t, man, these women is wild," the 27-year-old Atlanta native spits on the song. "She f**kin' n***as, but think I don't know/ That s**t really a joke man, lil' mama's a clown."