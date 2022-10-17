 

New Couple Alert? Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty Caught Enjoying a Bowling Date

New Couple Alert? Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty Caught Enjoying a Bowling Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 27-year-old 'It's Only Me' artist sparks romance rumors with the New York female rapper after he seemingly threw shades at Quavo in his new tracks over Saweetie cheating drama.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty a.k.a. Taylor Hing have sparked romance rumors after they were caught spending time together. Over the weekend, the "Do We Have A Problem?" rapper and the socialite enjoyed a bowling date together.

Giving fans a look at the outing was Kitty. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a video of her approaching the lane to throw her ball. While she waited for the results of her roll, Baby was watching a few steps next to her.

Kitty then turned back toward the camera. Her rumored boyfriend then walked closely with her as they shared sweet smiles. The clip, however, has been removed.

  See also...

Baby was previously linked romantically to Saweetie after she split from Quavo. It's also rumored that Baby took her on a $100,000 shopping spree. Responding to the speculation, the Migos star said in an Instagram Story post, "Ain't trippin we can swap it out!"

Baby has shut down the claims. He even took a shot at Quavo on two songs off his new album, "It' Only Me", which was released on Friday, October 14. On the track "Stand on It", he raps the lines, "I don't want your b***h, we can't swap out (Swap out)/ They ain't on s**t, tell 'em to pop out (Pop out)."

On the second song in question, "Not Finished", fans are convinced Baby is addressing the aforementioned rumors that he was seeing Saweetie after Quavo. Specifically, a picture Saweetie posted that implied they were together.

"She post a picture without my permission/ Got me in some s**t, man, these women is wild," the 27-year-old Atlanta native spits on the song. "She f**kin' n***as, but think I don't know/ That s**t really a joke man, lil' mama's a clown."

You can share this post!

Eddie Redmayne Explains Why He Always Found His Acting Performances Lacking

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spotted Holding Hands After Having Dinner Date

Related Posts
Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend