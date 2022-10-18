 

'The Voice' Recap: 2 Steals Are Made on Second Night of Battle Rounds

In the new episode, more singers hit the stage to face-off another singer from their respective teams with two singers from Team Camila Cabello kicking off the episode.

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" aired the second night of Battle Rounds on Monday, October 17. More singers hit the stage to face-off another singer from their respective teams. Kicking off the episode were Orlando Mendez and Ava Lynn Thuresson from Team Camila Cabello.

The two singers battled it out while singing "Rocket Man" by Elton John. Following the performance, Gwen Stefani called the battle exciting. The coach complimented Ava's head voice and noticed Orlando's character on stage. John Legend, meanwhile, thought it was an interesting take on the song. Camila noted they had different strengths, but decided to pick Orlando as the winner.

Later, Cara Brindisi and Jay Allen from Team Gwen took the stage to sing "Leather and Lace" by Don Henley and Stevie Nicks. John thought Cara was "so perfect" and relaxing, though he found Jay more compelling because of the rasp in his voice. Gwen decided to make Cara the winner. Despite that, Jay stayed in the competition as Blake Shelton stole him.

Up next were Team John's Emma Brooke and Nia Skyfer. They had a face-off while singing "She's All I Wanna Be" by Tate McRae. Following the performance, Blake noted that Nia's performance was loose and energetic, while Emma's was more poised stature. Gwen praised Emma for her stage presence, but she said that Nia's stage energy drew you in. Eventually, John picked Emma over Nia.

The next battle was between Bodie and Jaeden Luke from Team Blake. They sang "As Long as You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. Camila praised Jaeden's "beautiful and special" tone, while calling Bodie "flawless." As for John, he suggested that he'd pick Jaeden's tone over Bodie's. After much consideration, Blake picked Bodie as the winner. Camila and Gwen later hit their steal buttons to get Jaeden on their teams. Jaeden eventually went to Team Camila.

Reina Ley and Grace Bello from Team Camila were the next pair to go head-to-head. They belted out Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" and Gwen loved how Grace used her soft voice to settle into the song well. Blake, meanwhile, noticed that Reina looked more confident compared to Grace during the performance. Camila decided to keep Reina on her team while Grace was eliminated.

Rounding out the night was Team Gwen's Justin Aaron and Destiny Leigh who performed "No More Drama" by Mary J. Blige. Most coaches gave Destiny props for her passion and energy that she brought to the performance. Gwen agreed as she kept Destiny in the competition. Justin, unfortunately, was sent home.

