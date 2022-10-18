 

Lil Baby Sets Record Straight on Rumors He Paid $16K for Sex With Porn Star

The rumors of the 'My Turn' rapper's alleged sexcapade started when Ms. London claimed on Twitter that the hip-hop star paid her the large amount just for a one-night stand.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby finally sets the record straight on wild speculation that he once dug into his pocket to have sex with a porn star. In a new interview, the "Do We Have a Problem?" rapper slammed the rumors.

The 27-year-old hip-hop star addressed the matter during his appearance in the latest episode of "The Breakfast Club" radio show with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. When Envy asked him about coughing up $16,000 just for an intimate moment with someone, the Atlanta rapper insisted that the rumors couldn't be any further from the truth.

"Man that is so untrue," Baby said after Envy asked him the question. The "Drip Too Hard" spitter continued stressing, "So untrue. I never paid anybody $16,000 to do anything. Ever."

Envy asked where the rumor came from, to which Baby said it had to come from the porn star, Ms. London, because it wasn't from him or anyone on his team. Charlamagne then asked him if he tricks his women and he admitted he does but not for an insane $16,000. "I ain't doing that, I'm not taking you shopping, I'm not one of those types of guys," Baby replied, "I pay you to leave."

"The Breakfast Club" hosts erupted in laughter before Charlamagne asked Baby what's the largest amount he's paid a woman to leave. In response, he said it's only "a couple thousand," before adding, "They know where I gotta go and how quick I need you to leave."

The rumors of Baby's alleged $16,000 sexcapade started when Ms. London exposed Baby on Twitter for paying her the large amount just for a one-night stand.

"I'm legit about to talk s**t all night," the adult film actress began. "The best d**k I ever had came from a millionaire who didn't say more than two full sentences to me. He literally beat me to the mattress soon as I got in the room. Not dropping no names, but [Jayda Cheaves] not leaving this man ever."

Ms. London continued to say she was incredibly drunk and shouldn't have revealed their agreement but was very complimentary of Baby's sex game even though there wouldn't be a second time. She also hinted she had footage of her tryst with Baby she'd be willing to post.

Apparently regretting that she came in between Baby and his girlfriend Jayda, Ms. London apologized to Baby. "Clearing out the air, their was a small misunderstanding on what I said, I was drinking but what I said was factual dates were just not aligned. And he was PISSED! I apologized and we were supposed to fix it for the public. Does baby love his girl ! YES!!!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Jayda appeared to blast Ms. London for the expose. "Tryna f**k up the brand. You bad for business." When someone suggested that Jadya should hold her man accountable for his actions, she assured that she's doing it, but not in public. "Babe im women first I handle his a** on the backend not on the internet," so she replied.

