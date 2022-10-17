Tom Brady Caught Yelling Expletives at Teammates Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Rumors

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Prior to this, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen throwing a tablet in frustration during game amid rumors that there's trouble in paradise in his 13-year marriage.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady apparently has so much to think about as he has a massive meltdown on the field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was caught yelling expletives at his teammates amid rumors he and his wife Gisele Bundchen are heading for divorce.

On Sunday, October 16, shocked fans when he expressed his frustration for losing the game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL star was caught on camera yelling at his offensive line during the game.

"You're so much better than the way you're f***ing playing," Tom, who revealed that he's currently dealing with an "intense amount of stress," reportedly said at the moment caught by FOX's live broadcast. In a postgame news conference, the 45-year-old athlete noted, "We all got to do a better job."

His performance and angry rant also have fans mocking the seven-time Super Bowl champion over his decision to come out of retirement to return this season, in a move that has sparked divorce rumors between him and his wife Gisele. "I know Tom Brady starting to regret coming back to the NFL lol," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another added, "Tom Brady ruined his marriage so he could lose to Mitch Trubisky. There is still time Tom. Quit football and go to her." Someone else chimed in, "Tom Brady really got a divorce just to lose to the Steelers."

"Tom Brady skipped training camp, takes every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today's game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television. What a loser," one fan tweeted. A separate user added, "Big weekend for people who enjoy videos of ... Tom Brady throwing fits on the sideline."

This wasn't Tom's first meltdown this season amid rumored marital issues with Gisele. In a September game against the New Orleans Saints, the footballer was spotted throwing an iPad in frustration.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tom and Gisele "both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be." It's also stated that Gisele's been threatening the seven-time Super Bowl champion multiple times to end their 13-year marriage over football.

A source told TMZ that Gisele, who recently hinted at being in a relationship with an "inconsistent" partner, "has hoped Tom would retire from football" as she has publicly talked about her fear he would develop CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), the neurological disease linked to repeated head trauma that many NFL players have been diagnosed with after their deaths.

Tom, for his part, is reportedly having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family. "Tom isn't taking things well," said the so-called insider. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."