 

Tom Brady Caught Yelling Expletives at Teammates Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady Caught Yelling Expletives at Teammates Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Rumors
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

Prior to this, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen throwing a tablet in frustration during game amid rumors that there's trouble in paradise in his 13-year marriage.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady apparently has so much to think about as he has a massive meltdown on the field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was caught yelling expletives at his teammates amid rumors he and his wife Gisele Bundchen are heading for divorce.

On Sunday, October 16, shocked fans when he expressed his frustration for losing the game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL star was caught on camera yelling at his offensive line during the game.

"You're so much better than the way you're f***ing playing," Tom, who revealed that he's currently dealing with an "intense amount of stress," reportedly said at the moment caught by FOX's live broadcast. In a postgame news conference, the 45-year-old athlete noted, "We all got to do a better job."

His performance and angry rant also have fans mocking the seven-time Super Bowl champion over his decision to come out of retirement to return this season, in a move that has sparked divorce rumors between him and his wife Gisele. "I know Tom Brady starting to regret coming back to the NFL lol," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another added, "Tom Brady ruined his marriage so he could lose to Mitch Trubisky. There is still time Tom. Quit football and go to her." Someone else chimed in, "Tom Brady really got a divorce just to lose to the Steelers."

  See also...

"Tom Brady skipped training camp, takes every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today's game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television. What a loser," one fan tweeted. A separate user added, "Big weekend for people who enjoy videos of ... Tom Brady throwing fits on the sideline."

This wasn't Tom's first meltdown this season amid rumored marital issues with Gisele. In a September game against the New Orleans Saints, the footballer was spotted throwing an iPad in frustration.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tom and Gisele "both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be." It's also stated that Gisele's been threatening the seven-time Super Bowl champion multiple times to end their 13-year marriage over football.

A source told TMZ that Gisele, who recently hinted at being in a relationship with an "inconsistent" partner, "has hoped Tom would retire from football" as she has publicly talked about her fear he would develop CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), the neurological disease linked to repeated head trauma that many NFL players have been diagnosed with after their deaths.

Tom, for his part, is reportedly having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family. "Tom isn't taking things well," said the so-called insider. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

You can share this post!

'Knives Out' Director Outs Daniel Craig's Character in 'Glass Onion'

Pete Davidson Reaches Out to Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Antics

Related Posts
Tom Brady Hit With $11K NFL Fine for Kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett

Tom Brady Hit With $11K NFL Fine for Kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett

Tom Brady Admits to Dealing With 'Intense Amount of Stress' Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady Admits to Dealing With 'Intense Amount of Stress' Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Rumors

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady's Rep Not Denying Reports Claiming NFL Star and His Wife Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyers

Tom Brady's Rep Not Denying Reports Claiming NFL Star and His Wife Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyers

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning