Pete Davidson Reaches Out to Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Antics

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum reportedly checks on his ex-girlfriend after her rapper ex-husband was embroiled in controversies over 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt and his anti-semitic comments.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson is seemingly worried about Kim Kardashian. If a new report is to be believed, the "Saturday Night Live" alum checked on his ex-girlfriend after her ex-husband Kanye West was embroiled in controversies over "White Lives Matter" T-shirt and his anti-semitic comments.

"A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson]," a source spilled to HollywoodLife.com. "He's in the middle of shooting another movie but he's been in touch. He's such a sweet guy and Kim's grateful they can still be friends."

According to the source, the comedian and the SKIMS founder still talk on occasion and several weeks after the break up. "They had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other," the insider continued. "Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing."

Some fans applauded Pete for his alleged gesture. "That's What REAL friends do..No matter what they go through!!" one Internet user wrote. However, some others blasted "The King of Staten Island" actor as one said, "He said kanye put him through s**t yet he still involves himself in Kanye's bulls**t."

One person also insinuated that Ye would go into another rant after catching wind of the report. "Wait til Kanye reads this …," the user said. Echoing the sentiment, another person noted, "This is about to make, Kanye go on another rant against black people."

Most recently, Kanye enraged people with his statements which he made during his appearance on "Drink Champs". On the show, the Yeezy designer complained about being "blocked out" by the "Jewish media." He said, "They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out. This s**t lit. I'm lit, right? I'm lit. I'm lit, you know what I'm saying?"

Kanye then accused Jewish people of having "owned the Black voice" and warned they had "poked the bear too f**king long." He continued, "Either it's through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it's all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney. [People are] used to getting screwed by the Jewish media."

He also claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl instead of being killed by officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes. "They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knew wasn't even on his neck like that," the "Famous" rhymer said, citing Candace Owens' documentary "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM".