Miranda Lambert Ripped Off After Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean's Concert

The 'Baggage Claim' songstress' long-standing support for the LGBTQ community is questioned after she joins Jason at his Nashville show amid a row with Maren Morris over his wife Brittany's transphobic comments.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert has been dragged on Twitter following her surprise appearance at Jason Aldean's concert. The Texas native joined the Nashville crooner during his show at the Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 14 as part of his current tour, much to her fans' dismay.

At the weekend show, Jason appeared to mock Maren Morris, whom he and his wife Brittany Kerr have been feuding with over Brittany's transphobic remarks. "I think I should call up a special guest," he said at one point in the concert. After naming off other potential guests like Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan, he jokingly asked, "Should it be Maren Morris?" which prompted a rash of boos from the crowd.

Of course, Jason wasn't serious when he mentioned Maren's name and seemingly expected the reaction from his fans. Morgan Wallen and Miranda eventually joined him onstage that night, with the "Heart Like Me" songstress singing a duet of "Drowns the Whiskey" with Jason.

While Miranda has not said anything politically polarizing or weighed in on Brittany's controversial comments, she has made a concerted effort to display her support to the LGBT community in recent years. Her brother Luke happens to be gay and in August 2021 she spoke to GLAAD, "I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn. I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years."

However, after her appearance at Jason's concert, many are renouncing their support for Miranda and calling on organizations within country music to distance from her as they question her support for the LGBTQ community.

One of the outspoken critics is country music media outlet Country Universe, which tweeted, "Abhorrent. And anyone dared question why Morris said she'd be uncomfortable at the CMAs. This is all on-brand from Aldean, Wallen, Rice, and Underwood. Most disappointed in Lambert, who has presented herself as an LGBTQ+ ally, for being complicit in it. Actions speak loudly."

The news outlet added, "Today, I'd ask Miranda Lambert how she reconciles her support for the LGBTQ+ community with her choice to appear on stage with Jason Aldean-- y'all Artist of the Decade, but-- on a night he got his entire audience to boo Maren Morris."

Journalist Lorie Liebig thinks Miranda wasn't totally innocent by joining Aldean onstage. "Lotta people in my mentions saying 'oh Miranda couldn't have known Aldean would say something about Maren.' Do y'all think she and her team got amnesia? By being on stage with someone as a SURPRISE GUEST you are going out of your way to share a stage with them," she argued.

The journalist added, "Like they all know what happened. They can see Wallen backstage. Their publicists know about the Brittany/Maren/Candace dialogue. They did it anyways."

Believing that Miranda is just like Jason, a disappointed user called the two artists "Birds of a feather..." Another similarly remarked, "You are the company you keep. That's all I have to say about it," while another chimed in, "Bye, Miranda! You ain't no ally."

Miranda has not responded to the backlash.

The clash between Jason, his wife Brittany and Maren began when Brittany posted a video in August, showing her before and after glam-up. In the accompanying message, she penned, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Agreeing with his wife, Jason commented on her post, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

The message didn't sit well with Maren, who quickly wrote, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie," without naming Brittany. She also traded shots on Twitter with Candace Owens, who apparently took Brittany's side.

In September, Maren said she's unsure if she will attend the upcoming award event that will take place on November 9 in the wake of her dispute with the couple. "I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going," she explained to Los Angeles Times.