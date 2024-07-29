Stray Kids Makes Splash Atop Billboard 200 Chart With 'ATE'

Music

Several days after releasing their latest record, the Korean vocal group is revealed as 'the first group ever to debut at No. 1 with their first five charting albums.'

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Stray Kids' "ATE" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Several days after releasing their latest record, the Korean music group becomes "the first group ever to debut at No. 1 with their first five charting albums."

With the set, which was launched on July 19, the vocal group earns their fifth No. 1 in a row. In the chart dated August 3, their album earns 232,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending July 25, according to Luminate.

Billboard reports that the album's SEA units comprise 218,000 or equaling 19.05 million on-demand official streams of all the tracks in the record. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 13,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Arriving at No. 2 is Jimin's "MUSE", which earns 96,000 equivalent album units. With the success of Stray Kids' "ATE" and the BTS (Bangtan Boys) singer's "MUSE", it marks "the first time the top two on the Billboard 200 are K-pop (Korean pop) albums."

Eminem's "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)" is pushed down to No. 3 from No. 1 after earning 79,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" remains steady at No. 4 as it earns 74,000 equivalent album units. Zach Bryan's "The Great American Bar Scene" falls to No. 5 from No. 3 with 71,000 equivalent album units earned.

As for Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time", it slightly drops to No. 6 from No. 5 after earning 65,000 equivalent album units. In the meantime, "Twisters: The Album" lands at No. 7 on the tally as it earns 57,000 equivalent album units. The soundtrack album to the 2024 film titled "Twisters" becomes "the first soundtrack [to] reach the top 10 in 2024."

Sitting at No. 8 is Chappell Roan's "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess", which slips from No. 7 with 54,000 equivalent album units earned. Similarly, Billie Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" descends to No. 9 from No. 6 as it earns nearly 54,000 equivalent album units. Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" holds at No. 10 after earning 43,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: