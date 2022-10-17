 

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spotted Holding Hands After Having Dinner Date


The 20-year-old Grammy-winning singer and her alleged new beau are captured on camera walking out of a haunted house together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have fueled dating rumors between the two. After they were seen having dinner together, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker and The Neighbourhood lead vocalist were spotted holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

The outing took place on Friday, October 14. In a video that has been surfacing on TikTok, the Grammy-winning singer and her alleged new beau were seen walking out of a haunted house together. They were joined by her brother FINNEAS.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night the two musicians stepped out to a vegan joint in Los Angeles called Crossroads Kitchen. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair could be seen sitting next to each other while enjoying their meals.

Some eyewitnesses told the outlet that Billie and Jesse were there for "at least three hours." They reportedly left the restaurant a bit before midnight. While it was unclear what the rocker had for the dinner, his rumored girlfriend went with pasta.

According to the onlookers, the "Happier Than Ever" songstress and the actor packed on some PDAs at the eatery. It was unveiled that they shared "some smooches in between bites."

Not everyone is happy with Billie and Jesse's alleged romance though. Many on Twitter condemned their relationship. "Y'all are weird for not understanding he was AROUND HER WHEN SHE WAS 15!!! HE HAS KNOWN HER SINCE SHE WAS A CHILD! HE WAS 26 AND SHE WAS 15! Literally ANY OTHER CASE OF THIS, and y'all would be screaming that she was groomed. BFFR! If she is dating him, it is QUESTIONABLE at best," one person tweeted.

Another opined, "Some of you guys are forgetting that she looked up to him since she was a minor. Even if they can legally be together, there's still a power play going on which is concerning." Someone else chimed in, "i really wish she'd date someone her age. i know its different for celebs but i just dont see what she has in common with these guys so much older than her. i wish her family wouldve protected her when she was younger bc i feel like all of her exes knew her back then. groomy."

