Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Instagram Celebrity

Miracle first teased the baby's arrival on September 30. At that time, she shared on Instagram a video of their nursery. Alongside the clip, soundtracked by a cover of [c=Shania Twain]'s "You're Still the One", the entrepreneur wrote, "XI LEI LEPLEY.

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miracle Watts finally confirmed that she has welcomed her first child with Tyler Lepley. When sharing the good news on social media, the social media personality treated her fans to a couple of family portraits.



The new mom posted the pictures on her Instagram account. In the snaps, she and her partner could be seen wearing coordinating black outfits while the "Baggage Claim" actor was cradling their new bundle of joy.

In the first photo, Miracle and Tyler were smiling ear-to-ear as they look at the camera. In the second one, the twosome was staring at their baby with love. She simply captioned the post, "My Kings," adding a black heart emoji.

Miracle first teased the baby's arrival on September 30. At that time, she shared on Instagram a video of their nursery. Alongside the clip, soundtracked by a cover of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One", the entrepreneur wrote, "XI LEI LEPLEY."

One of Miracle's followers commented, "girl you still pregnant." A different user, however, insinuated that Miracle might have given birth to her child "u don't hear the baby crying in the video," the second individual penned. While Miracle did not respond to both comments, she liked the second reply.

Miracle and Tyler announced their pregnancy in May with her posting a video of the two reenacting a scene from "The Notebook". The clip showed them pretending to be a couple who fights a lot, but loves harder.

The video began with Tyler and Miracle having a verbal fight near a car. While the model appeared to have had enough of their tense arguments, he convinced her that he wanted to stay in this together regardless of their differences.

The two then drive off in the baby blue convertible with the wind blowing Miracle's hair like a scene from a romantic movie. They later get off the car, revealing the pregnant star donning a two-piece yellow crop top and skirt that put her baby bump on display. She simply captioned the clip, "A LOVE STORY."