21 Savage Laughs Off Wack 100's Informant Accusations
The manager of Blueface brings up his allegations against the 'A Lot' emcee in an Instagram Story by writing in all caps, '21 Savage has not been to court since 2019, we just concluded he's enrolled in the U Visa.'

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - 21 Savage was seemingly unbothered by Wack 100's recent allegations against him. Instead of getting butthurt after he was accused of being an informant, the "A Lot" rapper poked fun at the celebrity manager's claims.

Wack brought up his accusations in an Instagram Story on Thursday, October 13. "21 Savage has not been to court since 2019," he penne in all caps. "We just concluded he's enrolled in the U Visa program which requires u to co-operate with the law. 3838 was the informant that informed on him."

The post was then re-shared by The Shade Room and it eventually caught 21 Savage's attention. Taking to the comment section, the emcee wrote, "he need to be my defense attorney," along with three crying laughing emojis.

21 Savage, whose real name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in the United Kingdom and moved to Atlanta with his mother when he was just 7 years old. In 2019, he was reportedly detained by ICE for living in the United States illegally because his visa had expired.

According to authorities, the 29-year-old rapper threw out a bottle of codeine during the arrest. They also discovered a handgun in his vehicle while detaining him. However, it was ot until January of this year that he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

Later in April, 21 Savage's immigration attorney Charles Kuck told TMZ that the pending charges in DeKalb have halted the immigration case. Charles also noted that his client is allowed to travel domestically but can't leave the U.S. because he has no visa to reenter the country.

