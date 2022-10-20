 

Miracle Watts Proudly Shows Off Post-Baby Body Weeks After Giving Birth

Less than a week earlier, the first-time mom treated her fans and followers to a couple of family portraits featuring her and Tyler Lepley's new bundle of joy.

  Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miracle Watts is embracing their postpartum body. Taking to her social media page weeks after giving birth to her first child, the Internet personality proudly showed off her post-baby body.

On Wednesday, October 19, the 29-year-old first-time mom turned to her Instagram feed to share a series of postpartum pictures. In the snapshots, she could be seen posing for bathroom mirror selfies while flaunting her stomach and postpartum stretch marks in black undies.

In the caption, Miracle wrote a beautiful body positivity message that read, "I was going back and forth on posting…But then I was like F$&@ it, somebody has to keep it real (it's my duty to moms) !" She noted, "Not every woman snaps back without hard work."

"This is coming from a person whom everyone thought was going to snap back with no stretch marks (beautiful stories)," Miracle continued. She further said, "I just wouldn't feel like my authentic self to continue posting and hiding who I am today."

  

Miracle then shared a powerful message to all new moms, as writing, "I'm not perfect neither is my body, I'm a mother, and I AM PERFECTLY me !!!" The entrepreneur and "P-Valley" star concluded her post, "Love yourself through it all & KEEP IT SEXY!"

In the comments section, many of her close ones left supportive messages. Her baby daddy and boyfriend wrote, "I love you," along with a red heart emoji. Akbar V, in the meantime, simply left a single heart emoji. Social media influencer Aaleeyah Petty gushed, "You are literally beautiful Miracle. You brought life into this world. Greatest gift of all time."

Miracle first teased the baby's arrival on September 30. At that time, she shared on Instagram a video of their nursery. Alongside the clip, soundtracked by a cover of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One". She captioned the footage, "XI LEI LEPLEY."

Then last week, Miracle finally confirmed the news with a couple of family portraits featuring her newborn son. In the snaps, she and Tyler Lepley could be seen wearing coordinating black outfits while her partner was cradling their new bundle of joy. She simply captioned the post, "My Kings," adding a black heart emoji.

