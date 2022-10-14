Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Music

'California Breeze' serves as one of the tracks off the 27-year-old Atlanta rapper's new album, 'It's Only Me', which also consists of previously-released singles 'Detox' and 'Heyy'.

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby had a special treat for fans as he released his new album, "It's Only Me". On Friday, October 14, the Atlanta rapper unleashed a music video for one of its tracks called "California Breeze", which shows him enjoying a date with his love interest on a boat.

The 27-year-old also takes his girlfriend on some other romantic dates like on a beach and in a restaurant. On the track, which is by a slow-melodic sample, he rhymes about his lavish lifestyle, loyalty as well as previous relationships.

"California breeze, take her out to eat/ Stop at a lil' party/ End up at the big house/ I can 't f**k with shawty, 'cause she got a big mouth/ Pull up in a 'Rarri, hop out like a big dawg," he spits in the chorus. "Get my s**t together, feel like I done took two years out/ Bookin' on my schedule, I ain't rich enough to chill out/ I watched you turn sour, I don't know how to feel 'bout it/ Majority unfolded, but, I'm still solid."

Aside from "California Breeze", Baby's newly-released studio record consists of other 22 tracks. They include, "Real Spill", "Stand on It", "Perfect Timing", "Not Finished", as well as previously-released singles "Detox" and "Heyy".

Days before the album's release, the rapper dropped "Heyy" visuals that displays him flaunting stacks of cash on his work desk. Directed by Ivan Berrios, the video also sees him rapping in the middle of the ocean as he is surrounded by crocodiles and performing on top of Hummers and around clones of himself.

"It's a better life I have," the Grammy winner, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, spits on the track. "I come from the bottom of the bottom/ I shot right up through the f**kin' ceiling."

Serving as a follow-up to 2020's "My Turn", the new record features appearances from the likes of Nardo Wick ("Pop Out"), Young Thug ("Never Hating"), Fridayy ("Forever"), Future ("From Now On"), Rylo Rodriguez ("Cost to be Alive") and Jeremih ("Stop Playin"). EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty also appear on the album on "Back and Forth" and "Shiest Talk" respectively.