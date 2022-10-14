 

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old RnB crooner can be seen being pulled inside a glass cube of water after he allegedly passes out for attempting to hold his breath inside the box.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ginuwine nearly killed himself while filming "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars". Despite passing out during a dangerous stunt, the "Toxic Pony" crooner laughed in a new social media post.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 13 to share a selfie. In the caption, he wrote, "Laughing my a** off,Prince said it best lololol #love #life #laugh #imgood #superman #airportlife #imnotdead lol."

The post has since been flooded with supportive comments from fans. One person in particular commented, "I'm glad you're doing good." Another replied, "Thank goodness you're okay. You be safe and take of break, I love U." Someone else chimed in, "Please be careful!!! We need you here!!!"

  See also...

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, Ginuwine was seen being pulled inside a glass cube of water. He allegedly passed out after attempting to hold his breath inside the box.

"He was conquering a fear," a rep for the star says. "Fortunately everything is OK as he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in the business."

Offering more details about the incident, a source told the publication, "It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight." The source added, "In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.

"Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears," the unnamed insider further explained.

According to an unnamed informant, paramedics were called to the scene as the singer was carried away onstage unconscious. Luckily, he was able to make a full recovery.

You can share this post!

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Issa Rae Cites Ezra Miller as Example of How Hollywood Is 'Very Bad' at Punishing People for Misdeed
Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House