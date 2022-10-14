Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Instagram Celebrity

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old RnB crooner can be seen being pulled inside a glass cube of water after he allegedly passes out for attempting to hold his breath inside the box.

AceShowbiz - Ginuwine nearly killed himself while filming "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars". Despite passing out during a dangerous stunt, the "Toxic Pony" crooner laughed in a new social media post.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 13 to share a selfie. In the caption, he wrote, "Laughing my a** off,Prince said it best lololol #love #life #laugh #imgood #superman #airportlife #imnotdead lol."

The post has since been flooded with supportive comments from fans. One person in particular commented, "I'm glad you're doing good." Another replied, "Thank goodness you're okay. You be safe and take of break, I love U." Someone else chimed in, "Please be careful!!! We need you here!!!"

In a video obtained by Daily Mail, Ginuwine was seen being pulled inside a glass cube of water. He allegedly passed out after attempting to hold his breath inside the box.

"He was conquering a fear," a rep for the star says. "Fortunately everything is OK as he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in the business."

Offering more details about the incident, a source told the publication, "It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight." The source added, "In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.

"Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears," the unnamed insider further explained.

According to an unnamed informant, paramedics were called to the scene as the singer was carried away onstage unconscious. Luckily, he was able to make a full recovery.