 

DaBaby Surrounded by 25 Baby Mamas in 'No Condom' Visuals

Music

The self-directed music video, which arrived on Thursday, October 13, shows a hospital worker summoning the North Carolina rapper and telling him that one of his '25 baby mamas is about to deliver.'

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby just unveiled a music video for "No Condom". Arriving on Thursday, October 13, the visuals shows him being surrounded by 25 baby mamas in a hospital waiting room.

At the beginning of the clip, a hospital worker summons the North Carolina rapper and tells him that one of his "25 baby mamas is about to deliver." It then transitions to a woman in labor, who turns out giving birth to a giant newborn.

"This baby looks like the f**king boogeyman," the doctor says. "I'm going to be point blank with you - you cannot take it out of the hospital. This is one ugly bastard."

  See also...

DaBaby later shows up at a baby shower held for a number of pregnant women. He raps his verses while dancing in a pink fedora, multicolor sweatshirt and blue dress pants that he pairs with white sneakers.

"Don't need no new baby mama's/ Not right now, know what I'm saying?/ Still I be f**king on her with no condom/ That's how she told me she want it," he spits in the chorus. "If we do have a kid, she ain't ugly, no/ And plus, the b***h told me she love me/ I'm talking 'bout she bad too/ B***h got a bag to."

"No Condom" is the latest track of DaBaby's latest album, "Baby on Baby 2", to receive a music video treatment. In late September, he dropped "Boogeyman" visuals in which he uses Megan Thee Stallion's lookalike.

In the song itself, DaBaby claims he slept with Megan "the day before" Tory Lanez's shooting incident. "You play with me that s**t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f**kin on Megan Thee Stallion," he rhymes, referring to the incident where Tory was accused of shooting Megan in Los Angeles on July 12, 2020.

You can share this post!

Candace Owens Responds to Claims She's Working as Kanye West's Chief Advisor

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video
Related Posts
DaBaby Calls Out Instagram for Removing His Post Due to 'Violence and Incitement'

DaBaby Calls Out Instagram for Removing His Post Due to 'Violence and Incitement'

DaBaby Defended by Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz Amid 'Blackball' Claims

DaBaby Defended by Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz Amid 'Blackball' Claims

DaBaby Called 'Corny' for Using Megan Thee Stallion's Lookalike in 'Boogeyman' Visuals

DaBaby Called 'Corny' for Using Megan Thee Stallion's Lookalike in 'Boogeyman' Visuals

DaBaby Unveils Creepy Music Video for 'Boogeyman'

DaBaby Unveils Creepy Music Video for 'Boogeyman'

Most Read
Camila Cabello 'Almost Embarrassed' as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend Sing Her Song
Music

Camila Cabello 'Almost Embarrassed' as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend Sing Her Song

Ashanti Appears to Poke Fun at Irv Gotti's 'Lil D**k' on Diddy's New Song

Ashanti Appears to Poke Fun at Irv Gotti's 'Lil D**k' on Diddy's New Song

Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'

Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'

Post Malone Apologizes to Boston Fans With Free Signed T-Shirts During Show

Post Malone Apologizes to Boston Fans With Free Signed T-Shirts During Show

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Watch EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly's Newly-Released Music Video for 'Death Around the Corner'

Watch EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly's Newly-Released Music Video for 'Death Around the Corner'

Lizzo Insists She's Unaware of Word 'Sp*z' Being Used as Slur When She Included It in Her Lyrics

Lizzo Insists She's Unaware of Word 'Sp*z' Being Used as Slur When She Included It in Her Lyrics

NBA YoungBoy Plans Collaborative Album With Baton Rogue Artists Only

NBA YoungBoy Plans Collaborative Album With Baton Rogue Artists Only

Blink-182 Surprises Fans With Reunion Tour Featuring Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 Surprises Fans With Reunion Tour Featuring Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Podcaster Rory Farrell Says He's Denied Entry at Jack Harlow's Concert After Criticizing His Skill

Podcaster Rory Farrell Says He's Denied Entry at Jack Harlow's Concert After Criticizing His Skill

Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys for Putting 'Super Freaky Girl' in Pop and Latto's 'Big Energy' in Rap

Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys for Putting 'Super Freaky Girl' in Pop and Latto's 'Big Energy' in Rap

Queen Unleash Lost Song 'Face It Alone' Featuring Late Freddie Mercury

Queen Unleash Lost Song 'Face It Alone' Featuring Late Freddie Mercury