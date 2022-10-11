Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Music

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby is flexing hard on his latest music video. Ahead of his new album release, the Atlanta hip-hop star unveiled "Heyy" visuals in which he is seen flaunting stacks of cash on his work desk.

The clip, which is directed by Ivan Berrios, also displays the 27-year-old emcee rapping in the middle of the ocean as he is surrounded by crocodiles. He also performs on top of Hummers and around clones of himself.

"It's a better life I have," the Grammy winner, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, spits on the track. "I come from the bottom of the bottom/ I shot right up through the f**kin' ceiling."

"Heyy" serves as one of the tracks off Baby's upcoming album, "It's Only Me". He announced the project and its release date for last month by sharing its cover art on Instagram. " 'It's Only Me' 10-14-22 I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I'm Coming Harder And Harder …… #worththewait," he declared at that time.

Baby himself has revealed the tracklist of the 23-track set. They include, "Real Spill", "Stand on It", "California Breeze", "Perfect Timing", "Not Finished", as well as previously-released single "Detox".

Serving as a follow-up to 2020's "My Turn", the new record features appearances from the likes of Nardo Wick ("Pop Out"), Young Thug ("Never Hating"), Fridayy ("Forever"), Future ("From Now On"), Rylo Rodriguez ("Cost to be Alive") and Jeremih ("Stop Playin"). EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty also appear on the album on "Back and Forth" and "Shiest Talk" respectively.

In August, Baby released a documentary called "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby", which follows his journey to stardom. Of the documentary, he said, "I'm blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it."

"This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked," he added. "My story is many people's story and I'm excited to share it."