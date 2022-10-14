NLE Choppa Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj Amid Her Beef With Latto

Instagram Celebrity

The Harajuku Barbie, who has been complaining about 'Super Freaky Girl' pop category at the Grammys, is offended by the 'Shotta Flow' rapper's cryptic tweet about an OG in the industry.

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa denied inserting himself in Nicki Minaj's beef with Latto (Mulatto). After the Trinidadian-born star slammed the Grammys for putting her new hit "Super Freaky Girl" in Pop category and Latto's "Big Energy" in Rap category, NLE Choppa shared a cryptic tweet which Nicki somehow took to heart.

"I Vow When I Become A OG in This Music S**t To Never Hate On The Ones Coming Up," the 19-year-old emcee tweeted on Thursday, October 13. "I Vow To Lift Them Up That Ladder, I Vow To Light That Torch And Keep Passing It. I Vow To Show Love Instead Of Spite, I Vow To Give The Advice Needed, I Vow To Be A Idol To Them And Never A Rival."

Assuming that it was about her, Nicki shared an old DM of NLE Choppa asking her for a feature. "Notice a patter? U only get called old when you pass on their features. I ain't never diss my idols for not giving me a feature," she wrote over the screenshot.

However, the "Walk Em' Down" rapper assured the Barb that his tweet wasn't directed at her. "I wasn't even talking about you love," he replied, while Nicki's reply to his tweet has been removed.

But NLE Choppa isn't done talking about it. Defending himself, he wrote in a separate tweet, "Y'all steady saying I'm talking bout somebody. Ion care what nobody else got going I'm speaking on PERSONAL experiences I've had with people I looked up to before I came up !!"

"Naw this regards of people who scared of the potential people have to surpass anyone," he added. "You can never block what god have in store for you. I've dealt with this my whole life."

Earlier Thursday, Nicki ranted on Instagram Live after learning that "Super Freaky Girl" is listed as pop for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "Now, let's say that 'Super Freaky Girl' is a pop song. Let's just say that. What is [Latto's] 'Big Energy'?" she said. "If you move 'Super Freaky Girl' out of rap and put it in pop, do the same thing for 'Big Energy'. Same producers on both songs, by the way. So let's keep s**t fair. Even when I'm rapping on a pop track, I still out-rap."

Upon noticing Nicki's social media rant, Latto appeared to respond via Twitter. "Damn I can't win for losing… all these awards/noms I can't even celebrate," so said the 23-year-old Ohio-born femcee.

Nicki later posted a screenshot of a message allegedly from Latto. The message read, "I agree w you however because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up to prove ur point."

Calling out Latto for refusing to speak for Nicki, the "Anaconda" raptress penned, "This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews." She continued, "Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration."