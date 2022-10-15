Jason Lee Slams Kanye West and Antonio Brown for Leaking His Number

Instagram/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The Hollywood Unlocked founder attacks the Yeezy designer as well as his new posse, including Candace Owens, in a new YouTube video after the former NFL star 'put out [his] phone number.'

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jason Lee (II) is firing back at Kanye West and Antonion Brown after they allegedly leaked his number. The Hollywood Unlocked founder attacked the Yeezy designer as well as his new posse, including Candace Owens, in a new YouTube video on Thursday, October 13.

"I did not understand why yesterday, I was being attacked by AB," Jason, who recently stepped down from his role as Ye's head of Media & Partnerships, said. "Antonio Brown put out my phone number, I'm changing it tomorrow. And then I put his number out too, because that's what we do."

Jason later accused the former football star of exploiting Kanye and trying to steal one of Ye's women. "I saw this coming," he shared. "I had access to to Twitter, and once he asked me for access to his Twitter, I knew that he planned to only go back when he was going to make an announcement about running for President."

"I just knew that the President thing was coming, and I didn't want to be apart of that because we have very different political views," he continued.

Jason announced that he quit working for the "Donda" artist amid controversy surrounding his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, which he introduced at his Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week. "Very humble and thankful to Ye for the opportunity to work with him but that part of our relationship has come to an end," Jason shared at the time.

Later, the media guru accused the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian of gaslighting black people. "I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy. Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing," he noted.