Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Again After Calling Out Her Parents

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' songstress' account on the photo-sharing platform is no longer available now, days after she accuses her family of treating her like a 'dog.'

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is going MIA from Instagram again. Having made a constant presence on the photo-sharing platform to unleash sexy contents, the singer has suddenly decided to deactivate her page.

As of Thursday, October 13, the pop star's account on the Meta-run application is no longer available. A click to the page leads to a blank page with a line declaring, "Sorry, this page isn't available." A subsequent automatic explanation reads, "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Britney has not explained why she decided to remove her Instagram page, but the move comes on the heels of her recent post, in which she accused her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, of treating her like a "dog."

"Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a f**king dog ???" she captioned a since-deleted post on Tuesday. She went on to call out her dad, writing, "WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F**KING DOG ???"

Britney also claimed Jaime "always told me I was fat so I never felt pretty or good enough."

One day prior, Britney claimed her mother once slapped her "so hard" for staying out so late while Lynne was left to car for her two sons. "The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," the so-called Princess of Pop recalled. "My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!"

Earlier this month, Lynne had actually asked for forgiveness for "anything and everything" that has hurt her daughter. Britney, however, flatly turned down her apology, telling her to "go f**k yourself." She wrote, "For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!"

"Not one mother f**king person stood up for me !!! Mom take your apology and go f**k yourself !!!" she continued. "And to all the doctors for f**king with my mind ... I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f**king a** !!!!"