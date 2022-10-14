 

Kodak Black Accused of Stealing Saucy Santana's Song 'Walk' Over Identical Lyrics

The 'Pimpin Ain't Eazy' hitmaker is called out on social media by the RCA Records artist over his newly-released track 'Spin' that's featured on his upcoming album 'Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1'.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has been called out on social media by fellow rapper Saucy Santana. The "Pimpin Ain't Eazy" rapper has been accused of stealing the 29-year-old RCA Records artist's song "Walk".

It all began after celebrity gossip Instagram account The Shade Room shared side-by-side photos of the two rappers wearing the same colorful-striped outfit. The Wednesday, October 12 post was captioned, "#TSRBroStoleMyLook: Ohkay [fire emoji]! Who wore this look better #Roomies, #KodakBlack or #SaucySantana?"

In the comment section, Kodak wrote, "ALL LIVES MATTER," along with an orange heart emoji. Meanwhile, Saucy dropped a bombshell accusation that read, "#TSBroStoleMySong." The "Material Girl" spitter appeared to be referencing his song "Walk", which was released in June 2021, and Kodak's newly-released track titled "Spin". Both songs utilize the word "walk" over and over in the chorus.

"Uh, yeah, ho, yeah, I know that you can talk/ You talkin' all that s**t, but let me see if you walk/ Uh, let me see you walk (Walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk)," Saucy raps on his song.

Kodak's Tye Beats-produced track finds him rhyming, "Walkin' and slidin' and steppin' and spinnin'/ And standin' on b***hes and standin' on business/ Walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk," on his chorus.

Even their music videos for their tracks look similar. Many social media users pointed out the identical model runway theme. "B******h they say Saucy Santana song Walk is for the gworlz & Kodak Black song is for the gannnng!" one person commented with crying laughing emojis. "Feminine version and masculine Version," someone else posted. A third added, "I feel like it's the same words but two different vibes."

Kodak has not responded to Saucy's claim yet. His track "Spin" is featured on his upcoming album "Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1", which was originally scheduled to be released on October 7 but he pushed it back to October 28.

