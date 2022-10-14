 

Kim Kardashian Admits to Feeling 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Online Attacks
Cover Images/Palace Lee
TV

In a new episode of 'The Kardashians', the KKW Beauty founder laments her ex-husband's antics over lunch with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West's social media attacks against her is too much to take. In a new episode of "The Kardashians", Kim lamented her ex-husband's antics over lunch with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

In the Thursday, October 13 episode, Kendall noted that "all the false narratives that people believe in … [have] gotten completely out of control." Kim agreed, adding, "It's exhausting. Today I'm just exhausted."

The SKIMS creator later shared with her sisters that Kanye "posted [that he] can't see the kids" on Instagram, prompting her to reply, "You were here this morning, stop with this narrative." She continued, "I can't take it anymore. But I don't want to go back and forth on the internet."

Khloe then chimed in, accusing the "Gold Digger" rapper of "gaslighting." The Good American founder added, "All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe. We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and say, 'It's because you gaslight everyone.' " In response to that, Kim joked, "You send the lighter, I'll send the lamp."

The said exchange between Kim and Ye took place in March. At the time, the Yeezy designer claimed that he had been "allowed" to see his 9-year-old daughter, North, one week prior. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," Ye wrote alongside a since-deleted picture of North's backpack. "As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive," he concluded.

Elsewhere in the episode of the Hulu reality TV series, Kim opened up to Khloe about her doubt when it came to fame. After she said that she didn't know whether she was still "cut out" for fame, Khloe told her sister, "We're built for this. Mind over matter. You've got this. It's all noise. None of it is real."

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Again After Calling Out Her Parents
