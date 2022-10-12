 

Ed Sheeran Sends Sam Smith Giant 'Wild' and NSFW Gift

Ed Sheeran Sends Sam Smith Giant 'Wild' and NSFW Gift
Prior to surprising the 'Unholy' hitmaker with the huge 6-foot-2 explicit statue, the 'Bad Habits' crooner gave similar giant racy sculptures to fellow famous names, including Elton John.

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran seemingly loves to give large NSFW gifts. The "Bad Habits" crooner once sent fellow musician Sam Smith a giant "wild" and NSFW present that the "Unholy" singer first thought was only a joke.

When making an appearance in the Tuesday, October 11 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show". Sam talked about the bizarre "trophy." "It's actually wild. I thought it was a joke, but it's a 6-foot-2 marble penis," the "Stay With Me" singer told Kelly Clarkson.

Further detailing on how big the gift is, Sam added, "It's two tons, and I'm gonna have to get it craned into my house." As for where they will put the large phallic gift, the 30-year-old singer said they want to turn it into a water fountain, "which I think will be hard to do."

Then Kelly asked Sam, "Is this a gift that he gives people normally?" to which Sam replied, "He gives people concrete penises." The "Fire on Fire" singer added, "Yeah, I'm not the first."

Later, Sam and Kelly discussed the appropriate name for the massive statue. Kelly then joked that "the Duke of Hastings," an apparent reference to the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton", would be a perfect moniker for the oversized sculpture. "It sounds grand and 6'2," she added. Sam appeared to like the idea.

Elton John was another musician who received the NSFW statue from Ed. The "Tiny Dancer" chart-topper told Australian radio show the "Carrie and Tommy Show" in 2021 that he received the unusual present for his 74th birthday.

"I suggested to [husband] [David Furnish] that I should put it in the garden. And he said, 'No, we have children,' " Elton told hosts Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little, noting that it was now "hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn't see it."

The 75-year-old star added, "But it's a beautifully made penis. What can I tell you? What do you buy the man who has everything? A huge marble penis!" Following the interview, Ed gave Carrie and Tommy their own giant wild statues.

Ed reportedly started his habit of giving people NSFW gifts in 2018. At the time, the "Photograph" crooner bought Anne-Marie a giant phallic sex toy for her birthday, with the "2002" star revealing. "He got me the biggest dildo available. He said, 'I've got a present for you, come in here!' and I was like, 'Don't tell me it's a dildo?' And it was."

