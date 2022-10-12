Bella Hadid Slams Kanye West Over Sister Gigi's Insult and Anti-Semitic Posts

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Making use of her Instagram account, the 26-year-old supermodel criticizes the 'Gold Digger' rapper for his insulting comments on her sister after she jumped into Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's defense.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid spoke out against Kanye West after the designer/rapper enraged people with his anti-semitic posts on social media. Making use of her Instagram account, the model also criticized Ye for his insulting comments on her sister Gigi Hadid.

On Tuesday, October 11, Bella posted a lengthy message on Instagram Stories in which she didn't explicitly name Kanye. "To say that for the past two days it hasn't been hard to celebrate my birthday or to not think of the things that have been posted on the street or said on public platforms I would be lying," the supermodel started her post that she shared with her 55.7 million followers.

She continued, "To allow any form of Anti-Semitism to slip by as desensitized as the world has become, it would be a disservice to my friends, the families I have grown up with, the people I love and work with, myself, and even the Palestinian causes as a whole. Because what we stand for is NOT hatred or violence. I will continue to be a voice for the innocently targeted no matter who you are or where you come from."

In a separate post, Bella urged her followers to "speak up" against racism. "There is a point where we all have to speak up. No matter what. If you feel something is wrong in your heart, speak up. There are people I love in this world, people that happen to be Jewish, that feel scared by the words that have been used. They feel targeted. They feel uneasy and they feel confused. There is generational trauma surfacing. If you see someone saying anything Anti-Semitic, or being hostile to anyone that may be different than them, call them out. If they are acting on hate, call them out. Every. Time. Let there be no room for that kind of behavior in this world. To separate us would be the biggest downfall of all. ... We need to stand together always," she penned.

The 26-year-old beauty's posts arrived after Ye was banned from Twitter and Instagram for his anti-semitic remarks. In an Twitter post, which got him banned from the micro-blogging platform, the "Donda" artist declared his plan to go "death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." He continued, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Prior to that, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian posted similar message on Instagram. In a since-deleted post, Ye shared a screenshot of an iMessage exchange with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. In response to Diddy who asked him to "stop playing these internet games," Ye wrote, "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me." The post got Ye banned from the Meta-owned platform.

Meanwhile, Ye attacked Gigi Hadid for defending Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Ye fired back at the latter for criticizing his controversial design. "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there's actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke (sic)," Gigi wrote when commenting on one of Kanye's Instagram posts.

The mom of one also called out the musician for his "immature bully behaviour" and warned people of how "dangerous" constantly giving him a platform to air his controversial views can be. "This is immature bully behaviour. It's behaviour that we have all enabled by continuing to engage with this work for the sake of vitality, web traffic, mere curiosity, or whatever it is. Enough. It's not smart. It's not interesting. It's not nuanced. It's dangerous," she noted.

In response to that, Kanye slammed Gigi and Hailey Baldwin, who also jumped into Gabriella's defense. "They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant," Ye wrote in an Instagram post.