'The Voice' Recap: Camila Cabello Uses Her One and Only 'Save' in First Battle Rounds

Opening the new episode of the long-running NBC singing competition, Team Blake Shelton's Austin Montgomery and Tanner Fussell take the stage for the first battle of the season.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Now that Blind Auditions are over, season 22 of "The Voice" has kicked off its Battle Rounds. Opening the Tuesday, October 11 episode, Blake Shelton revealed his decision after Austin Montgomery and Tanner Fussell took the stage for the first battle of the season.

They showed off their skills while performing "Folsom Prison Blues". Blake was torn because he could only save one of them. After much consideration, he decided to keep Austin on his team. He noted he "is in touch with that classic country sound."

The next battle was between Jillian Jordyn and Rowan Grace from Team Gwen Stefani. Singing "Fingers Crossed" by Lauren Spencer-Smith, the two singers hoped Gwen picked them to stay on the competition. Gwen praised Rowan and called it "mind-blowing" that Rowan knows how to perfectly pick her moments in a song. Unsurprisingly, Gwen chose Rowan as the winner.

Dia Malai and Valarie Harding from Team John Legend were the next pair to have a face-off. They hit the stage to sing "Bust Your Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan and the ladies put on a show for everyone. John noted that Valarie had so much control and power in her voice. Eventually, the coach said that he wanted to "honor the better vocalist" and sent Valarie Harding to the Knockouts.

Singing "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus were Morgan Myles and Steven McMorran from Team Camila Cabello. John and Blake raved about Morgan's "smooth and beautiful" voice. Camila was also impressed by Morgan, so she picked her as the winner of the battle. However, the coach didn't want to lose Steven just yet as she used her one and only save to keep Steven in the competition.