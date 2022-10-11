Mandy Moore Says Kanye West's Mental Illness Is No Excuse for His Anti-Semitic Outburst

Cover Images/Faye`s Vision/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Urging people to stop calling the Yeezy designer 'genius,' the 'This Is Us' alum quotes a tweet from the Anti-Defamation League's director of community engagement Carly Pildis, who says Ye's 'actions are extremely dangerous and must be called out.'

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore has no sympathy for Kanye West despite people's concerns about him possibly having a mental break amid his online rants. The actress/singer has slammed the rapper, particularly over his anti-Semitic outburst.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10, the currently pregnant star wrote, "It's time for people to stop saying that man is a genius." She added, "Or that mental illness is an excuse for his antisemitism and anti-blackness. You can have compassion for someone's condition but also call them out. Words matter [sic]."

The Emmy-nominated actress wrote her message under a tweet from the Anti-Defamation League's director of community engagement Carly Pildis, who said Ye's "actions are extremely dangerous and must be called out."

The original tweet read, "Kanye West has more twitter followers than there Jews in the world. There are an estimated 14.8 million Jews and he has over 30 million followers. American Jews are experiencing a historic rise in antisemitic incidents [sic]."

The 38-year-old actress also pointed out a tweet from author Roxane Gay, who wrote, "Also, Kanye has shown us who he is, repeatedly. Anti-semitism is not a symptom of mental illness. He is a bigot. He says whatever the hell he wants and people treat him like a harmless amusement. But there is nothing harmless about us anti-semitism, racism and misogyny."

Mandy Moore slammed Kanye West over his anti-Semitic outburst.

Kanye has reportedly concerned his friends following his headline-grabbing behavior, which started after he debuted "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at a Paris Fashion Week showcase for his Yeezy line. When responding to the backlash, he tweeted on Saturday, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE ... The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also ... You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

He also accused Sean "P. Diddy" Combs of being controlled by Jewish people after the latter pleaded with Kanye to stop promoting the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," the Atlanta-born artist wrote to the fellow hip-hop star on Instagram.

His post has prompted Instagram to place restrictions on his account. A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of the platform, explained, "We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules."