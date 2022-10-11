 

LeBron James' Son Bronny Lands a Deal With Nike

Days after celebrating his 18th birthday party, the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion is signed to a name, image and likeness endorsement deal with Nike.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - LeBron James' son Bronny seemingly has the most amazing birthday gift. Days after celebrating his 18th birthday party, it was announced on Monday, October 10 that the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion is signed to a name, image and likeness endorsement deal with Nike.

"For as long as I can remember, Nike's been a part of my family," said Bronny, who's currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School. He continued, "Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family's legacy both on the court and in the community is wild-it really means a lot to me."

Nike also claimed that through the partnership, Bronny strives to continue supporting the LeBron James Family Foundation. He also aims to positively impact communities that matter most to him. Also joining Bronny are four other college athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins.

Bronny follows in his famous father's steps with the deal. LeBron signed with the footwear brand in 2013, before he was even drafted into the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who released his first signature shoe two decades ago, later inked a lifetime deal, which was said to be worth $1 billion, with the brand in late 2015.

Meanwhile, Bronny's exciting deal arrived after LeBron threw a lavish birthday bash for his son on Sunday. In one of the videos that LeBron shared on Instagram, Bronny, who turned 18 on October 6, was seen having the time of his life at the party while Travis Scott (II) performed his hit song, "Goosebumps".

Prior to this, LeBron made use of his Instagram account to share an emotional tribute to his oldest son. "How is this kid 18 years old today y'all!!??!! I can't deal with it," he captioned the post, which featured throwback photos of him and his son.

"I'm so proud of the young man you've become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it's simply better that way!" LeBron went on to rave. "And I'll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young ?? @bronny!!! Happy Bday!"

Related Posts
