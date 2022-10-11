 

DaBaby Calls Out Instagram for Removing His Post Due to 'Violence and Incitement'

The 30-year-old Ohio native's since-removed social media post allegedly shows him dancing to his new-released track 'SOCKS' from his new 14-song LP 'Baby on Baby 2'.

  Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby is airing out his frustration. The 30-year-old Ohio-born hip-hop artist has publicly called out Instagram after his latest post was removed due to alleged "violence and incitement."

On Monday, October 10, the "ROCKSTAR" hitmaker turned to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of a notification he received from the photo and video sharing app. "Giving it to her to w/ one shoe on," he captioned the post.

As for the notification, it read, "Your post has been removed. It goes against our Community Guidelines on violence and incitement." It added, "Our guidelines encourage people to express themselves in a way that's respectful to everyone. If you think we made a mistake, you can ask us to review our decision."

DaBaby's removed post could be seen underneath the notice. The since-removed post apparently was a video of DaBaby dancing to his newly-released song "SOCKS" from his new album "Baby on Baby 2". "[laughing with tears emoji] givin it to her w/ one shoe on," the emcee captioned the footage."

In the comment section of his new post, 50 Cent chimed in as writing, "oh no they are tripping," along with a several grinning squinting face emojis. Another Instagram user wondered, "How does this goes against community guidelines??" A second added, "Bruh come on they hating I just went crazy to your song n the second video u posted ‼️"

"what be wrong w/ one shoe on thou.... They trippin'," someone else commented. A separate person shared the same experience, "they blocked my video me joking about white girls and coffee saying it was hate speech lol." Others, meanwhile, suggested that the platform took down his post due to the explicit lyrics of the track.

Another DaBaby's song in his new album that recently made headlines is "BOOGEYMAN". In the controversial track, DaBaby claimed that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times, including "the day before" Tory Lanez shooting incident.

"You play with me that s**t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f**kin on Megan Thee Stallion," he raps, referencing the incident where Tory was accused of shooting the Houston Hottie in Los Angeles on July 12, 2020.

