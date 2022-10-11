Antonio Brown Gets Called Out By BM Chelsie Kyriss After Mocking Tom Brady's Broken Marriage

Instagram/Cover Images/CNP/INSTARimages Celebrity

Before his on-and-off fiancee airs out their issues, the NFL free agent made fun of his former teammate's rumored serious marital issues with his supermodel wife with shady social media posts.

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown's baby mama Chelsie Kyriss is airing out their family's dirty laundry. The NFL free agent has been called out by his on-and-off fiancee after he mocked Tom Brady's broken marriage.

It all began after AB posted on his Instagram Story a photo of Chelsie along with a warning to men not to let "this b***h fool y'all i been a free agent." The 34-year-old footballer also wrote, "baby mama never been s**t cause u f**k the b***h don't mean u f**king with me she mugshark ugly n***as."

Upon learning of AB's post, Chelsie spoke out. "y'all think having a man with money is everything.. i'd rather have a man with morals + boundaries.. a man I can trust in my face and behind my back.. a man that's not gonna embarrass me..," she wrote via her own Story. "a man that ain't gone play bout me OR with me.. a man that respects, but also values me."

In a following post, Chelsie insisted that AB "will do anything for views!" She further explained, "This text was from 2016 I have no idea who this man was hence why the conversation ended after a pic was sent but he won't show that part."

"Let's talk about your character or actions tho," Chelsie added in a separate Story. She further said, "There's much more but I won't even go there. For 11 years I have sat here and said nothing allowing him to assassinate my character. I allowed him to portray me however he wanted to but today im over it."

Chelsie continued slamming AB, "Outrageous at 34 and still acting like this. And all you can do is write a false narrative about me and bring up texts from 2016 bc you have nothing else." She later pointed out that she's "been nothing but patient with [him] no matter how it made [her] look."

"11 years been nothing but loyal to you and if the world only knew the half of what you put the kids and I through all for nothing they would be sick," Chelsie wrote alongside an alleged text from AB to one of his kids that read, "your mom is a s*ut living off me that b***h surviving ima male it so uncomfortable for that b***h she gone run away wit u." She added, "Then to go write my kids phone multiple text messages about something you completely made up is crazy."

Chelsie's social media posts came after AB trolled his former teammate Tom and his alleged serious marital issues with Gisele Bundchen. On Sunday, October 9, the wide receiver posted a meme that mocked the reports of the couple's reported split. The meme featured a photoshopped cover of a fake children's book titled "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce."

Prior to that, AB posted an Instagram photo of him hugging Gisele. The image reportedly was taken when the athlete and the supermodel were celebrating Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory in Super Bowl 55 by beating the Kansas City Chiefs. "Put that S**t On," he bizarrely captioned the image.