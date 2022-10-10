Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen as They Live Separately Amid Divorce Rumors

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Prior to this, the NFL free agent mocked his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate by sharing a photo of him sharing a hug with the Brazilian supermodel amid the couple's alleged split.

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown is trolling Tom Brady again amid his rumored divorce from Gisele Bundchen. This time, the wide receiver poked fun at his former teammate and his wife's decision to live separately.

Making use of Instagram Story and Twitter on Sunday, October 9, the 34-year-old NFL free agent shared a meme that mocked the reports of the couple's reported split. The meme featured a photoshopped cover of a fake children's book titled "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce."

The illustrated cover showed a sad man, designed to resemble Tom, leaving a home as a woman, drawn to resemble Gisele, and their daughter looked out from the doorway. It also featured a man character, who looked like Antonio, sitting in the house by the window.

Antonio Brown trolled Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen amid their rumored divorce.

The mocking post comes amid widespread reports that Tom and Gisele have hired divorce lawyers and are rumored to be living apart. While some found the post hilarious, others argued that it's "disrespectful" to Tom, who helped Antonio land contracts within the NFL amid his troubling history of allegedly violent behavior toward women. The seven-time Super Bowl champ even let AB stay at his house when he first moved to Florida.

"Imagine the guy that gave you your only shot left in the nfl, wanted to see you succeed just to disrespect him in the end of your relevance," one person commented, with another chiming in, "Why? Dude took you in & you clown him, foul!!!"

A third person blasted AB, "Crazy how your [sic] disrespecting the man who gave you an opportunity to play football when no one else did and was the reason you won a Super Bowl." Another social media user added, "You a whole clown. Tom did everything for you and you trolling him and talking about his wife?"

Earlier this month, Antonio mocked Tom by sharing an Instagram photo of him sharing a hug with Gisele. The image reportedly was taken when Antonio and Gisele were celebrating Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory in Super Bowl 55 by beating the Kansas City Chiefs. "Put that S**t On," the athlete bizarrely captioned the image.

Of Tom and Gisele's reported split, it was revealed last week that the couple had hired divorce lawyers. Although neither of the duo nor their reps has confirmed that they are ending their 13-year marriage, several outlets have reported that it's pretty much over for the former lovebirds. "I don't think there will be any coming back now," a source told Page Six on October 4. A separate source told TMZ that their divorce is "as amicable as it can be."

A different insider, however, argued that the two are still on speaking terms, telling PEOPLE, "Gisele has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues." In the meantime, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Tom is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family.

"Tom isn't taking things well," said the so-called insider. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."