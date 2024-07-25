Antonio Brown Welcomes Child With Model Cydney Moreau After Flirty Night Out With Lil' Kim

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The former NFL star wide receiver has welcomed a baby boy, his seventh child, amidst ongoing financial struggles and legal issues as well as recent romance rumors with the raptress.

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown has caught public attention once again, this time with the birth of his seventh child. On Sunday, July 21, the former NFL star and model Cydney Moreau welcomed a baby boy named Ace, adding another member to Brown's growing family.

Moreau announced the joyous occasion on her Instagram, sharing heartfelt photos and a caption that read, "Ace, July 21st 2024. We love him so much! Thank you God for this miracle." Brown followed suit by posting a close-up of Ace on his own Instagram Story.

This new addition brings Brown's total offspring count to seven. He shares three sons and one daughter with ex-fiancee Chelsie Kyriss: Apollo, Ali and Autonomy. Brown's firstborn, Antonio Brown Jr., results from his relationship with Shameika Brailsford, and he has a daughter with Wiltrice Jackson. Despite the public celebration, there are concerns about Brown's ability to provide for his extensive family and his erratic behavior in recent years.

The jubilant announcement of Ace's birth comes amid a slew of personal and financial difficulties for Brown. The former wide receiver, who made over $80 million during his NFL career, is embroiled in several legal battles and financial woes. According to reports, Brown owes nearly $8 million to various creditors, including $1.2 million to a Florida truck driver for an assault and battery case. Alarmingly, Brown failed to make child support payments for his daughter with Wiltrice Jackson last year, leading to an arrest in Florida. He later posted a $15,000 bond but reportedly still owes over $30,000 in support.

Additionally, Brown's love life has been under scrutiny. While his relationship with Moreau became public in December 2022, Brown was recently seen in a cozy moment with rapper Lil' Kim during a yacht party in New York. Photos from the event, which showed Brown placing his hands on Lil' Kim and getting intimate, have raised eyebrows and led to questions about the couple's status.

The internet has responded with mixed feelings. Some congratulated Brown while others expressed worry for Ace entering such a tumultuous situation. Brown's financial instability, including his recent bankruptcy filing, only adds to the uncertainty surrounding his ability to provide for his family.

Even with the challenges, Brown continues to engage in business ventures, including investments in real estate and owning a gym in Florida named 84/7 Fitness. His endeavors reflect an attempt to build a stable future, but the road ahead is fraught with obstacles.