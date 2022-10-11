 

50 Cent's Son Offers to Pay Him for 24-Hour Meet-Up

After complaining about not getting enough child support from the 'Power' co-creator, Marquise Jackson offers to buy his estranged father's time for $6,700.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent's son has challenged his child support payment. After slamming the rapper for giving him $6,700 a month, which he deems not enough for living in New York City, Marquise Jackson has offered to buy his father's time for the same amount of money.

Marquise, who is the eldest son of 50 Cent, took to his Instagram page on Monday, October 10 to make his plea for the father-son time. He shared a picture of him sitting on the floor with $100 dollar bills arranged behind him to spell out the word "entitled."

In the caption, he wrote, "Since y'all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid." He added, "Red Yellow Green whatever color he like."

Marquise previously called out his estranged father in an interview with Choke No Joke. "$6,700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math," he told Choke. "You're talking about a Forbes lister, you're talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can't just live in any neighborhood."

"$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money," the 25-year-old, whom Fiddy shares with his ex Shaniqua Tompkins, further stressed. "You can't just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere."

Choke later told Marquise if Fiddy gave him $6,700 in child support payments, it means his mother had the other half. Thus, he was supposed to get $13,400 in total. Choke also argued that it's not only the "In Da Club" rapper who should be responsible for Marquise but also his mom.

Still, Marquise insisted that he wasn't satisfied with how much Fiddy gave him. "If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6,700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it?" he asked.

After Choke replied he could, Marquise fumed, "Choke you gotta stop comparing it, you comparing it to yourself, bro, you're comparing it to your standard of lifestyle." He then stressed, "You can't do that."

50 Cent had actually completed his child support payments in 2017. He has not responded to the latest backlash from his eldest son so far.

