'DWTS' Recap: Find Out Who Is Eliminated on 'Disney+ Night'

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" featured celebrity contestants returning to the ballroom for "Disney+ Night". In the Monday, October 10 outing, the dancers not only celebrated original Disney productions, but they also paid tribute to all Disney acquisitions that are available to stream.

Kicking off the fun night was Joseph Baena, who danced a Charleston to "A Star Is Born" alongside Daniella Karagach in a "Hercules"-themed performance. It was Daniella's first dance after recovering from COVID-19. Judge Len Goodman loved the routine, especially the Jitterbug section. However, he was disappointed with the amount of "tricks" in the dance and Derek Hough agreed as he called them "distracting." The fitness model got 28 out of 40.

Later, Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke danced a Paso Doble to "The Greatest Showman" from "The Greatest Showman". The judges liked the routine with Carrie Ann Inaba telling Sam that she was "very, very proud" of Sam. He earned 25 out of 40.

Following it up were Jordin Sparks and Jordin Armstrong who hit the dance floor to dance a Jazz to "Remember Me" from "Coco". Bruno Tonioli enjoyed the routine as he called it a "breath of fresh air." Carrie Ann echoed the sentiment, dubbing the performance "spectacular." Jordin was psyched after the judges gave the pair 34 out of 40.

As for Wayne Brady and his pro partner Witney Carson, they opted to dance a Jazz to "Wait for It" from "Hamilton". It was a stunning routine as it earned the couple a standing ovation from the judges. Carrie Ann praised Wayne for his footwork. He got 9 from each judge so he earned 36 out of 40.

Dancing a Quickstep to "Finally Free" from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" were Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. Len pointed out that there was "too much" messing around at the beginning. He also noted that there were some mistakes during the dance. Derek disagreed, but Carrie Ann was with Len. Daniel got 29 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, meanwhile, took the ballroom floor to dance a Charleston to "Dig a Little Deeper" from "The Princess and the Frog". The judges were impressed by the performance. Derek labeled Shangela the "most incredible performer." Bruno called it "so powerful" and "so strong." Shangela got 32 out of 40.

Up next were Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chingvintsev, who were dancing the Viennese Waltz to "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from "Mary Poppins". Bruno loved the routine, saying they'd never danced better together. Carrie Ann called it "magical." The judges gave the pair 34 out of 40.

Dressing as Gamora and Star-Lord, Gabby Windey and Valentin Chmerkovskiy danced a Quickstep to "Mr. Blue Sky" from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2". Their performance was fun and Carrie Ann called it "refined" and "out of this world." They earned 9s across the board, putting them at 36 out of 40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater followed it up next with a Samba to "Life is a Highway" from "Cars". It was an exciting routine as it even included a "booty shake" from Trevor at the end of the dance. Len, however, wasn't really a fan of the performance, saying that Trevor's legs were "too flexed." Despite that, he appreciated that Trevor "coped well" with the difficult performance. The pair got 28 out of 40.

Dancing a Samba to "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from "Luca" were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. Derek praised Vinny, whom he dubbed a "sensational performer." Len told Vinny that it was his best dance so far. The judges gave Vinny 29 out of 40.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber then returned to the ballroom to dance a Quickstep to "The Muppet Show Theme" from "The Muppet Show". The judges loved it, with Carrie Ann specifically noting that the pair were always so in sync. Selma got 32 out of 40.

Meanwhile, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten hoped to impress the judges with their Jive to "One Way or Another" from "Hocus Pocus 2". Carrie Ann said they "slayed" the dance. Other judges also all agreed that it was her best dance so far. The dance earned Jessie 31 out of 40.

Rounding out the night was this season's frontrunner Charli D'Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas. They hit the ballroom to dance a Jazz to "The Simpsons" theme song. Len totally loved the routine and called Charli "magical." As for Derek, he believed that the performance would "go viral." Charli got 36 out of 40.

It was time for the results. Jordin and Brandon, Gabby and Val, Selma and Sasha, Heidi and Artem, Shangela and Gleb, Joseph and Daniella, Charli and Mark, Wayne and Witney, Jessie and Alan, Vinny and Koko, as well as Daniel and Britt were safe, meaning that Sam & Cheryl and Trevor & Emma were in the bottom twos.

Carrie Ann decided to save Trevor. Bruno, Derek and Len also decided to keep Trevor in the competition. Unfortunately, Sam and Cheryl were eliminated.